• Former President Barack Obama won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys. Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks." The five-part show, which features national parks from around the United States, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground. He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for the award handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o. Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956. Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams From My Father." Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020. The former president is halfway to an EGOT. EGOT refers to a special category of entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have done it. The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. The actor won for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show "What If...?" On the show, Boseman voiced his "Black Panther" character T'Challa. It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43.

• The Weeknd suddenly ended his concert in Southern California after losing his voice. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song "Can't Feel My Face" before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice. While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund. "I'm going to make sure everyone is good, you'll get your money back," he told the crowd. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys." The singer added: "I can't give you what I want to give you." The Weeknd went on social media to explain that he's devastated after his "voice went out" during the first song. "Felt it go and my heart dropped," he wrote. "My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."