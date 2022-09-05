No division

Some issues should not break down along party lines.

There are topics and people that should transcend our partisan leanings and enjoy unanimous approval ratings. For instance, I'd wager that nearly 100 percent of Arkansans adore puppies and babies. Any controversy about loving cake and ice cream approaches zero. And if any Arkansan has ever had anything bad to say about Johnny Cash, Sam Pittman, or Craig O'Neill, they can step outside and fight all the rest of us at once.

In short, there are some things that rightfully unite all Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

There's no reason we shouldn't feel the same way about promoting clean air, clean water, and clean energy here in The Natural State. That's why Audubon Delta is so pleased about the incredible opportunities for environmental and economic progress found in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

I'm an Arkansas native, born and raised. Same for my children. We Arkansans are beyond fortunate to have healthy forests in which to hunt and hike, clean and abundant waterways in which to fish and swim, and a collection of state and national parks that rivals any state of our size. These are the things I highlight endlessly when I brag about Arkansas to my out-of-state colleagues and friends. I'm sincerely and genuinely proud of what our state has to offer in the way of natural areas.

Protecting these natural areas and resources is important to me and should be important to Arkansans of all political stripes. I've long believed that we can have both a healthy economy and a healthy environment. The truth of that statement has been underlined heavily over the last several years as Arkansas cities, counties, school districts, utilities, businesses, and homeowners have embraced clean energy for our state.

We're also laying the groundwork for a solid system of electric vehicle infrastructure across Arkansas while welcoming two large electric vehicle manufacturers that now call our state home. The result is cleaner air, thousands of clean energy jobs, and lower electric rates for many Arkansans.

The IRA is a fantastic next step forward for Arkansas and the nation on this journey. If you're someone who wants the United States to take decisive steps to combat the effects of climate change, you'll be pleased to know that the IRA will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

If you're someone who doesn't believe that man-made climate change is real, I hope you'll be pleased that the IRA will create millions of new American jobs while reducing our national deficit by $300 billion. If you prioritize us making more products here in the United States, then rejoice that the IRA incentivizes clean energy technology to be made domestically by American workers. If you reflexively bristle at government mandates, then you'll be glad that the IRA is largely built on offering economic incentives rather than regulations.

No matter one's political leanings, the IRA is a transformative law that can be legitimately celebrated as a giant step forward for our country.

Audubon is a nonpartisan bird conservation organization that works to protect bird species and their habitat. Since 1967, populations of the most common bird species in North America has dropped by 30 percent. Our scientists project that if nothing is done to check greenhouse gas pollution, two-thirds of North American bird species face extinction. Birds are sounding the alarm.

Equally alarming--and utterly regrettable--is the fact that the IRA was passed in both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate with no Republican votes. As a lifelong Arkansan, I know that my elected officials of all stripes like to hunt our state's forests and fish our state's waterways. I know that my friends and neighbors of both parties love their children and want them to breathe clean air. I know without a doubt that all Arkansans want to enjoy lower electric bills and the reality of good-paying Arkansas jobs in the clean energy industry. This should not be a partisan political issue of any kind.

Happily, local Arkansas elected officials are eschewing partisanship and embracing clean energy. Mayors, city council persons, school superintendents, plus county judges and quorum court members across the state are stepping up to reap the benefits of clean energy for their constituents. That's why you see cities like Clarksville and Fayetteville powering their communities with solar, along with water utilities like Central Arkansas Water building a large solar array in Cabot, and Pulaski County making the jump to solar, or the Batesville School District saving money on electric bills and providing much-needed raises to public school teachers.

The IRA will soon provide a significant infusion of funding to our great state. This funding will help communities across Arkansas create good-paying jobs, lower electric rates, clean our air and--yes--protect critical habitat for Arkansas birds. Our state is going to benefit greatly from this landmark piece of legislation. Those benefits will flow to Arkansans of all political persuasions and, I believe, will make a lasting, positive impact on our state.

Here's to great news for our country and our beloved Arkansas. May we make good use of this opportunity for economic growth and environmental progress, while learning to put partisanship aside for issues that should clearly unite us all here in The Natural State.

Glen Hooks is policy manager for Audubon Delta, a regional office of the National Audubon Society that covers Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Learn more about Audubon's work in Arkansas by going to ar.audubon.org.