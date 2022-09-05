BASEBALL

Benintendi has broken wrist

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but Manager Aaron Boone said he didn't know whether it was a season-ending injury. Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York. Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day. Benintendi is hitting .304 overall with 51 RBI. He is batting .254 with 12 RBI in 33 games for the Yankees.

Rangers demote Keuchel

The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel (Razorbacks) was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday's game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.

Twins pitcher back on IL

The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night's 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. Mahle's continued shoulder trouble comes on the heels of Sonny Gray leaving Friday night's game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Gray is slated to pitch Wednesday night against the AL East-leading Yankees, but that could change.

GOLF

Suh earns 2-shot victory

Justin Suh already had his PGA Tour card locked up and finished the season by closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind., that came with a few extra perks. Suh finished atop the standings in points from the regular season and the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, meaning the former University of Southern California star is fully exempt on the PGA Tour next year and earned a spot in the U.S. Open and The Players Championship. But this was as much about players just trying to earn a PGA Tour card. Austin Eckroat, who played his senior at Oklahoma, needed a big finish to have any chance of getting one of the 25 cards available from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He delivered in a big way with a 68 to finish second behind Suh. Others who made big moves in the final event to secure a PGA Tour card included Eric Cole, whose parents both played on tour (Bobby Cole on the PGA Tour, Laura Baugh on the LPGA Tour); former University of Arkansas golfer Nicholas Echavarria of Colombia; and Toya Gano of Argentina.

Johnson takes LIV victory

Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months. Johnson's putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast it might have rolled some 6 feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and dropped down near the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri. He raised his arm and dropped it for a slow-motion uppercut, instead slapping hands with Austin Johnson, his brother and caddie. The win was worth $4 million for Johnson. With his team winning again, he now has made $9,962,500 in four events.

Wilson ends 8-year skid

Oliver Wilson of England holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark, and end a victory drought of almost eight years. Wilson, ranked No. 745, rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee, to close with a 4-under 67 and finish a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson of Scotland.

HOCKEY

Canada tops U.S. in finals

Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final on Sunday in Herning, Denmark. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year. Abby Roque scored for the Americans and Nicole Hensley stopping 17 shots in the loss.

BOXING

Ruiz wins by decision

Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night in Los Angeles, taking a key step toward a chance to become a heavyweight world champion again. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares' return from a four-year ring absence on the pay-per-view undercard. In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) had all of the big moments while grinding out a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down the 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters.

Goalkeeper Nicole Hensley of USA in action during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



The players of Canada celebrate after Brianne Jenner has scored their second goal during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Abby Roque of USA celebrates after scoring during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

