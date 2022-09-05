OPINION | A WORD: Nobody wants to work on Labor Day, so this game’s a real gimme





Let's relax into an easy game of Obfuscation.

Your goal is to recognize the common word described by all the clues.

Although it has seven letters -- a lot for us -- this noun is a real gimme. One of those letters appears three times in the word's usual spelling. And there's a variant spelling in which that letter occurs four times.

So at the most, you only have to come up with five letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ The sloppier, perk-seeking partner in a pair of promotion-hungry, bickering San Francisco detectives who have been trying to ruin a racketeer but who, during Super Bowl weekend, instead try to protect him from assassins.

◼️ A type of thing of which a handsel is a subset.

◼️ A comp.

Our Aug. 29 word was "labor." I'll hand out today's answer Sept. 12, but feel free to email. I'll answer ... right after Labor Day.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



