OPINION | ‘Madden NFL 23’ has something for everyone … to complain about

“EA Sports: It’s in the game.”

The familiar slogan greets players at the beginning of “Madden NFL 23,” voiced by hall of fame coach John Madden. The quote triggers a time machine, whisking players back through the decades to relive both the remarkable football career of Madden, who died in December 2021, as well as the long history of a video game franchise born in 1988 on the Commodore 64 and Apple II.

Even beyond the intro sequence, the first substantive game-play pits legendary players from past “All Madden” teams against one another, while two different digital versions of Madden lead from the sidelines. Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen and a collection of other fan favorites from my youth get players acquainted with the latest edition of the annual NFL simulation, breaking at halftime for a moving tribute to Madden’s life.

It’s a lovely first touch from EA Sports. Watching and playing with the former gridiron heroes, it was impossible not to recall the many hours of my life spent playing Madden games with my brothers-in-law, and before that my college friends, and before that the first time I ever played Madden on Sega Genesis after school at my sitter’s house. It was a deeply personal experience.

Ironically, that prism, which colored my opening experience of “Madden 23,” also framed my frustrations. As I played (and sometimes endured) “Madden 23,” I found myself longing for the simpler Madden games of yesteryear.

OVERSTUFFED

I am not alone in the sentiment that the quality of games in the commercially successful franchise — and the only football simulation endorsed by the NFL — has waned.

The series’ rating on Metacritic for PlayStation 4 and 5 has plummeted since “Madden 2019,” dipping from 80 that year to 76 then 63 for “Madden 20” and “21” respectively.

The gripes have centered on bugs, unrealistic physics and a seeming emphasis on the Ultimate Team mode, in which users strive to collect a lineup of players through a combination of grinding game-play and in-game card pack purchases, in which random chance determines the players users receive. The mode, also found in EA’s other sports properties like FIFA and NHL, has been a cash cow for the publisher and a source of derision from players.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/95mad/]





Those criticisms are fair and indicative of how difficult it is to create a product that tries to please everyone. With the additions that swell each new installment of Madden, by now there is surely something for everyone to enjoy somewhere inside the hulking behemoth that is “Madden 23.” But there’s also something for everyone to complain about, because the enjoyable bits are often obscured by unnecessary, unsatisfying elements.

The core game-play that delighted players all those years ago still exists. You just have to search for it in the bowels of a now-bloated beast.

EMPTY CALORIES

With a game as vast as Madden, which offers a plethora of ways to engage — including regular 11-on-11 games, skill competitions, three-on-three matchups, player creation, Ultimate Team building and even something akin to an economic market simulation with its Owner role in Franchise mode — there are more options than any one player could possibly want.

Consider the time-sucking tasks that now mar my favorite mode: Franchise. Building a roster over the years is a fun exercise for a football fan, but I don’t enjoy the superfluous off-the-field portions of the Franchise mode in “Madden 23.”

For starters, I do not care about the individual skill point allocation of a player’s development. I certainly do not care about copy-and-paste text dialogue cut scenes “simulating” interactions between coaches and players and/or the media to activate bonuses or rank up a statistic.

And I really, really, do not care about upgrading a coaching staff’s skill tree using experience points to unlock team-wide player enhancements, especially when the game doesn’t properly award those experience points for completed challenges. All of that is gamified fluff.

While I can eliminate some of these mundane tasks and cut scenes through menu options, the features create a tangled jungle I have to navigate to rekindle the fun of playing. There are 46 (46!) adjustable league settings for the Franchise mode. These include two that allow the auto-progression of players and talents, and another that will automatically set your team’s game plan.

Even with all these tasks automated through menu options, I was still asked to specify which skill attributes I wanted to upgrade between games for franchise pillars such as the Cincinnati Bengals’ backup quarterback (I challenge you to name him!) and punter. My game also froze and required a restart after upgrading running back Joe Mixon’s special talent.

I don’t care if the commentator audio gets the score, stats or situations wrong from time to time. I do care if I spend 20% of my time on chores I don’t want.

FIELDSENSE

The real shame is that all of those little frustrations obscure the fact that the on-field game-play feels much better than it has in recent seasons. The introduction of the new FieldSense systems, which provide added user control to better deliver accurate passes in more precise locations defined by the user, is fantastic. Before, challenging a defensive back running stride for stride with a receiver wasn’t an option, likely yielding an interception. Now, a back-shoulder throw could produce a helpful first down.

The increased use of player physics, though not flawless, produces a more realistic flow in the action, as bodies collide around the field. There are still a few notable instances where linebackers engaged with 300-pound linemen are able to shed their blocker a bit too easily and seemingly teleport for a tackle as the running back hit a hole, but they seemed to occur less frequently compared to earlier years.

To me, this improvement in the core product is an encouraging sign.

IN WHAT GAME?

Now, about that intro slogan: “EA Sports: It’s in the game.” There’s an older version of the tag line: “If it’s in the game, it’s in the game.”

After stuffing new features into Madden over the 34 years since its debut, there’s a ton of junk crammed in that is nowhere to be found in football.

Bill Belichick isn’t walking into Foxborough asking Josh McDaniels, “Hey, what branch of the skill tree should we unlock today?” No quote from Mike McCarthy at a news conference is going to improve Dak Prescott’s passing accuracy by 10% in the next game. Simply put, it’s not in the game. And by adding it, EA makes their game that much less enjoyable to fans who value authenticity — as John Madden did.

Once you carve away most of the fat, “Madden 23” is a better incarnation of the game than those of the recent past. Even its Metacritic score (70, as of Aug. 24) has started to trend back up. But there’s more to shave down, and that work should not fall to player customization. What EA — and Madden fans — would truly benefit from is a leaner, cleaner finished product.

Coach Madden spent years meeting with the developers to ensure the authenticity of a product that bears his name. As they honor his legacy in “Madden 23” and the games to come, they’d do well to remember: If it’s in the game, it’s in the game. If it’s not, get it out.



