100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1922

EL DORADO -- Ten persons were slightly injured here tonight in a head-on collision between an incoming Rock Island passenger train and an outgoing freight. Only the quick work of H. E. Shirley, passenger engineer, who threw the emergency brakes, averted a disaster. The passenger train was running an hour late, and the freight train crew failed to get the orders that the passenger train had not arrived. The freight was going out on the main line at a low rate of speed as the passenger rounded a curve coming into the yards. Henry D. Brown, fireman on the passenger, jumped when he saw the engines were going to strike. He was badly bruised.

50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1972

• The Arkansas Supreme Court was told Monday that a contempt of court finding against a Texarkana editor would have "a chilling effect" on exercise of the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press unless it was reversed. Bill Lavender, of Texarkana, representing Harry Wood, executive editor of the Texarkana Gazette and Daily News, said the constitutional right of freedom of the press would be infringed if editors in similar cases knew that they would have to appear in court, argue their cases, and possibly be held in contempt. ...Wood was fined and sentenced to 60 days in March by Circuit by Judge John W. Goodson, of Texarkana, on two charges of contempt of court involving Wood's refusal to obey Judge Goodson's order not to publish the verdict in a rape trial case.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1997

MARVELL -- The president of the Tri-County Fair board says a carnival ride that broke this week was inspected by the state Labor Department before being allowed to operate again. Two children received minor injuries when a car fell off the "Spider" ride Monday. One of the boys, Clayton Blair, said his foot got caught in the car. "There were two children who we thought might have been hurt when the ride broke down," said fair board President Tom Hall. "One is in real good shape. The other had a sprained ankle, and we're not sure how he got that, either getting out after the accident or during the accident," Hall said.

10 years ago

Sept. 5, 2012

• A suspect in a carjacking and two attempted carjackings was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he fired at officers near a southwest Little Rock apartment complex, police said. About 4:45 p.m., officers were in the area of St. John's Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St. looking for Leo Darrough Jr., 30, ...a suspect in a carjacking and two attempted carjackings in the area of 17th and Woodrow streets, when they heard gunfire, police said. Darrough was spotted in the woods next to the apartment complex firing at officers, who took cover until Darrough ran out of ammunition, police spokesman Sgt. Cassandra Davis said. Officers arrested Darrough in the woods after deploying a Taser and he was taken to a local hospital "to be examined for possible drug usage," Davis said.