Sex offender faces 132 new felony charges

A former Arkansas doctor who spent nine months in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl in 2000 faces 132 new felony charges, accused of sexually assaulting 31 children, according to court records.

New charges filed against Barry Alan Walker in recent weeks include the alleged sexual assault of victims who were between the ages of 4 and 14 at the time of the crimes, according to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner. Turner said the crimes stretch from 1997 to 2021.

At least one of the 31 victims was raped within months of Walker being released from prison, according to court records that say investigators found pictures documenting a timeline of the events.

Walker, 58, was charged with the recent felonies in Clark and Pike counties after an investigation launched in June yielded the seizure of thousands of homemade pornographic images and several thousand downloaded child pornographic images, Turner said.

Walker remained in the Pike County jail as of Friday, according to an online inmate roster on the jail website.

Walker's medical license was revoked in 2000, according to the Arkansas Medical Board, but court documents show he has spent the years since the convictions trying to clear his name so he can practice medicine again.

This includes a failed attempt to get a pardon from then-Gov. Mike Huckabee along with other failed attempts to be removed from the sexual offender list, all with the legal assistance of a relative, incoming District 9W County Prosecutor Jana Bradford, according to court records. A court order shows Turner was assigned as special prosecutor for the recent charges because of the close relation Bradford has to Walker.

Walker was first charged in March 1999 and convicted in March 2000 with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree in Sebastian County Court, according to court records.

An affidavit filed with the 2000 charges says Walker attended a dinner party at a friend's residence in February 1999.

"At one point in the evening Dr. Walker went into the library to work on [redacted name] computer," the affidavit states. "The eight-year-old came into the library to play a computer game."

The affidavit states Walker pulled the girl's shorts and underwear down, unzipped his pants and pulled her against him. It also states that Walker had rubbed her privates on two other occasions.

He was granted a plea deal of five years of incarceration with a five-year suspended sentence for the 1999 crimes.

Because of jail and prison overcrowding, Walker was allowed a delayed report to the Arkansas Department of Corrections because he wasn't a flight risk, a court document states. He remained released on a $20,000 bond.

Arkansas Department of Corrections records show he came into custody in June 2000 and was released March 2001, according to department communications director Cindy Murphy. He remained on parole until March 2005, Murphy said Friday.

The recent investigation found the 31 victims were often raped multiple times at one of two residences located in Amity and Glenwood, according to court records. Some of the victims appear to be asleep or sedated in videos or photographs, per the documents. Many of the victims witnessed abuse over spans of years, with the longest time period being six years, records show.

Some victims disclosed to police during the investigation that they remembered the assaults while others did not, the affidavits state. Walker also admitted to police that he raped some of the victims while denying that he raped others, the records state.

"He said he did rape her and she lived near his home and would come to his house to play with his daughter," one arrest affidavit states about a girl allegedly raped multiple times between 2006 and 2010.

Another time Walker admitted to police he raped a girl but said he only did it once because it made him feel terrible, the records state. Court records indicate police have multiple videos of Walker raping the girl between 2006 and 2007.

In another incident, Walker told police he raped a victim and the girl's mother didn't know, affidavits state. He said he spoke to the victim "years ago" and they agreed to never tell anyone.

One of the incidents happened in 1997 prior to his arrest for the 1999 crime, records show. Affidavits state that another girl was allegedly raped multiple times by Walker between 1997 and October 1999 while he was awaiting trial for the 1999 charges.

Four victims were allegedly raped multiple times by Walker between 2001 and 2005, while he was on parole, affidavits show.

The alleged incidents continued after his parole, with victims being raped nearly every year, records show.

Four females have been identified as victims in 2020 and 2021, according to the records.

At the time of his arrest in June, Walker was president of All Pro Contracting out of Glenwood, the Arkansas secretary of State website shows. He also ran other companies still in good standing such as Bear Lake Property Investments and Walker Capital Group Bella Vista.

Dissolved companies he's owned include Walker Landscaping and Irrigation, Computer Partners, ER services and PB&B.

Court records show Walker filed for executive clemency to Huckabee in August 2004. In the application, Walker explained his crime in details that were similar to those in the affidavit.

"I would like a second chance to be a fully active citizen of this state and practice medicine again in rural Arkansas," Walker wrote in the application.

He also wrote in the application that he had a ticket for driving while intoxicated in Garland County in June 2001, months after his release from prison and while on parole. In the application, stamped in 2004, Walker also listed a 3-year-old daughter as living at his residence. Previous time in the Army and Air Force is written on the application as well.

Bradford first petitioned for Walker's removal from the sex offender list in 2018.

"Defendant has never been found to be anything but a level 1 sex offender," Bradford wrote. "It has been more than 15 years since Defendant was sentenced."

Later in 2018, a judge required a re-evaluation of Walker per the petition. Nothing appears to be filed regarding the re-evaluation until years later in 2020. At the same time Walker changed his attorney to Louis Loyd.

The most recent court documents show a hearing scheduled for Walker's re-assessment for Oct. 8, 2021. No resolution of that hearing was found in the public database.

Turner, the special prosecutor, said Walker was still actively on the sex offender list at the time of his June 9 arrest.

Walker faces 34 counts of rape, 29 counts of computer exploitation of a child, 28 counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and 29 counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, the release said. He also has been charged with various other crimes related to drugs and firearms.

He faces 39 Class Y felonies, 76 Class B felonies and 17 Class C felonies, the release states. Eleven filings have sentence enhancements because they are alleged to have been committed in the presence of a child.

Class Y felonies carry a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life for each offense. Class B felonies carry four years to 20 years for each offense, and Class C felonies carry three to 10 years for each offense.

Each sentence enhancement could add an additional 10 years in prison, according to the release.