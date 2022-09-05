COLLEGE FOOTBALL

OBU lineman dies suddenly after collapsing

The Ouachita Baptist University athletic family is mourning the loss of one of their own after it was reported that senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough had died Sunday morning.

The news was reported on the school's official Twitter page. According to the tweet, Yarbrough, 21, passed following a sudden collapse. No additional information was revealed in the tweet or by the sports information department when it was reached by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Sunday.

Yarbrough, a 6-1, 280-pounder, started in the Tigers' season opener at Oklahoma Baptist on Sept. 1, and recorded two tackles to help OBU pick up a 42-32 victory.

The Rowlett, Texas, native was an All-Great American Conference Honorable Mention selection last year when he finished with 27 tackles, including 1½ for losses, and a quarterback hurry while playing in all 11 games. He didn't accumulate any statistics in 2020 because covid-19 canceled the season, but he did have seven tackles in eight games in 2019 with the Tigers.

Yarbrough was also a first-team, all-district performer at Sachse (Texas) High School prior to joining OBU.

GOLF

Arkansas women claim fifth at Carmel Cup

The No. 22 Arkansas women's golf team wrapped up the fall season's opening weekend with a fifth place showing at the Carmel Cup, which featured six programs, including the Razorbacks, that played at the 2022 NCAA Championship.

The Razorbacks finished the weekend 28 over to finish in fifth place, 40 shots back of the tournament winner Stanford, which finished at 12 under. Texas A&M placed second, shooting 1 over, followed by Oklahoma State (+16) and Mississippi State (+24) in third and fourth, respectively.

Texas Tech (+33), Oklahoma (+58) and Vanderbilt (+59) wrapped up the tournament in sixth, seventh and eighth place.

The University of Arkansas finished the weekend with 50 birdies, the fourth most among the field. Junior Miriam Ayora led the Hogs with a three-round total of 220 (72-74-74) over the weekend. Her 4-over par total score led her to a five-way tie for 13th.

Red Wolves climb to second

Posting the second lowest round in program history with a 4-under 284, the Arkansas State University women's golf team climbed three spots and is second among 13 teams heading into the final round of the USA Intercollegiate at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala.

Host South Alabama leads the Red Wolves by eight strokes with a total of 15-under par 561. Louisiana Monroe (-6) and Memphis (-6) are tied for third with Western Kentucky fifth at 3-under 573.

Senior Olivia Schmidt carded a 3-under 69 on Sunday to set a program record with 33 par-or-better rounds.

Arkansas State looks to finish off its first tournament under par with the final round today. The Red Wolves are looking to break the 54-hole program record of 867 (+3) last season at the USA Intercollegiate.

SOCCER

ASU, UALR women end in draw

Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock failed to find the back of the net as the matched ended in a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the ASU Soccer Complex in Jonesboro

Both teams showcased a strong defensive effort as UALR freshman goalkeeper Peyton Urban matched a career-high five saves, while Arkansas State's junior goalkeeper Olivia Luther recorded two saves.

UALR (1-2-2) has recorded three consecutive clean sheets and Sunday's draw in Jonesboro marked only the eighth time in the 36-year history of the program that the Trojans have blanked three consecutive Division I opponents.

The Red Wolves (1-2-2) lobbed 18 shots in the game with five being on target, while UALR tallied five total shots and put two on-goal.

