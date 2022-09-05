Super Quiz: War

1. This war is known as "The Great War."

2. Term for the nonviolent conflict between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. after 1947.

3. The film "Cold Mountain" takes place near the end of what war?

4. The novel "The Naked and the Dead" is about this war.

5. This war lasted from 1950 to 1953.

6. During what war did The Charge of the Light Brigade occur?

7. This war is also known as the "Second Indochina War."

8. A struggle for the English throne between the house of York and the house of Lancaster.

9. This son of Zeus and Hera was the Greek god of war.

ANSWERS:

1. World War I

2. The Cold War

3. American Civil War

4. World War II

5. Korean War

6. Crimean War

7. Vietnam War

8. Wars of the Roses

9. Ares