Thach: A naval aviation pioneer





John Thach was born April 19, 1905, in Pine Bluff to school teachers, James H. Thach and Jo Bocage Thach. In 1927, Thach followed his older brother James' example by graduating from the United States Naval Academy. For the next two years, he was assigned to two battleships, the Mississippi and California. In 1929, he was transferred to aviation.

Thach earned his naval aviator's wings in 1930, becoming one of the Navy's most skilled aviators before the start of World War II. In 1931, Thach and his squadron performed stunt work for Clark Gable's movie "Hell Divers." He spent the next decade sharing and expanding his aviation expertise as a flight instructor, a test pilot and a gunnery expert.

Thach famously flew an experimental XP2H-1 seaplane from Norfolk, Va., to Panama in less than 26 hours. During this time, he also tested several other experimental aircraft, which allowed him to keep his tactical skills sharp.

In 1939, the Japanese developed a new, more agile fighter craft called the Mitsubishi A6M Reisen (most commonly referred to as the Zero). Thach was determined to overcome the performance of the Zero by developing superior combat tactics.

Using the intelligence that detailed the Zeros' range and maneuverability, Thach and fellow pilot, Edward J. "Butch" O'Hare, created an entirely new naval aviation tactic. Thach called the new tactic his "beam defense position" system while O'Hare wisely renamed it the "Thach Weave."

This maneuver was very different from the traditional American three-aircraft system. The "Thach Weave" utilized two pairs of fighter aircraft flying side-by-side. When the enemy plane attacked, the pilots would weave back and forth, providing a smaller target while drawing the attacker into their wingman's line of fire. The pilots would repeat the exercise allowing for a greater chance of shooting down the enemy plane.

The Battle of Midway, from June 3rd to 7th, 1942, proved to be a defining moment in the use of Thach's maneuver. While escorting 12 Douglas TBD Devastators (large, slow torpedo bombers), Thach and his squadron of Wildcats were attacked by 15 to 20 Japanese Zero fighter planes. Thach and his wingman, Ensign R. A. M. Dibb, expertly carried out the Thach maneuver allowing Thach to shoot down three Zeros while Dibb shot down one. Thach only lost one Wildcat from his squadron.

Thach was deemed too valuable as a pilot so after the battle at Midway, he was pulled from combat. After watching the Japanese lose most of their best pilots during combat, the U.S. was determined not to do the same. Thach and other expert pilots were tasked with passing on their aviation expertise to the next generation of pilots. For the remainder of the war, he flight-tested new aircraft, trained new pilots and developed new combat strategies for the Navy.

Thach went on to command both the USS Sicily and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Korean War from 1953 to 1954. He was promoted to rear admiral in 1955 where he became one of the Navy's foremost anti-submarine experts and nuclear power advocates. He retired in 1967 after 40 years in the Navy as an admiral.

During his service, he was awarded two Navy Crosses, two Navy Distinguished Service Medals, a Silver Star, two Legions of Merit and a Bronze Star. The Arkansas Aviation Historical Society inducted Thach into the Arkansas Aviation Hall of Fame in 1981. Thach died April 15, 1981, in Coronado, Calif., four days before his 76th birthday, and was buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego.

This is article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.EncyclopediaofArkansas.net ­-- John Smith Thach (1905–1981); www.News.VA.org -- John Thach: Pacific Wildcat; www.Sofrep.com -- Remembering Adm. John Thach, Naval Aviator, Died on This Day 1981; www.VeteranTributes.org -- John Thach; www.Wikipedia.com - John Thach. Image Credit: USNI.org.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.



