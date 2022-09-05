Trial date set for Fouke murder case

TEXARKANA -- A trial date has been set for a Fouke man accused of killing his wife in 2021.

Curtis Jay Carnley, 55, is facing a murder charge in Miller County in the killing of his wife, Trisha Carnley, June 20 at their home in the 1800 block of Miller County Road 10, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A Sept. 26 trial date has been set in Miller County Circuit Court, according to court documents. A pre-trial hearing has been set for Tuesday.

Curtis Carnley and Trisha Carnley married in October 2020, according to court documents.

Family members became concerned when they were unable to reach Trisha Carnley the night of June 20 and the morning of June 21, 2021.

Family members told investigators with the Miller County sheriff's office that they had gone to Curtis Carnley's home on the afternoon of June 20 for a barbecue, according to the affidavit. Family members told investigators Carnley was "highly intoxicated" and never began cooking when they arrived at his home around 5:30 p.m. for the barbecue, according to the affidavit.

A witness told investigators that when they left the Carnleys' residence between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Curtis Carnley and Trisha Carnley were arguing. Trisha Carnley's daughter reported that she was supposed to meet her mother at the Carnleys' house around 9 p.m. because her arm was in a cast and she needed help bathing her child.

The daughter told investigators she arrived with her child shortly before 9 p.m. June 20 but was unable to make contact with Trisha Carnley. The daughter said her mother's dog was in the house and was never left inside when her mother was not home.

The morning of June 21, deputies with the Miller County sheriff's office took a missing person's report concerning Trisha Carnley and made a stop at the residence on Miller County Road 10. The residence was "secure," and Trisha Carnley's car was there, though Curtis Carnley's truck was not.

About 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, deputies met with family members of Trisha Carnley at her residence and forced entry. They found Trisha Carnley dead on the bedroom floor from an apparent gunshot wound.

Carnley's bail was originally set at $500,000. In October 2021, his bond was reduced to $250,000 at a hearing. He was released on bail with specific conditions including a requirement that he must remain in Miller and Bowie counties, he must reside with his sister, and he must not have contact with the victim's family.

However, on Nov. 27, 2021, Miller County sheriff"s deputies responded to an alarm call at the residence in the 1800 block of Miller County Road 10. There was a fire at the residence, but Carnley was not there, and his sister did not know where he was, according to court documents.

The next day, deputies responded once again to the address after receiving reports of an alarm and shots fired. Carnley was found in a detached shed on the property with a laceration to his temple, according to court documents. A rifle was also found at the location.

Carnley was found to have violated terms of his bail and was arrested, according to court documents.

If convicted, he faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.