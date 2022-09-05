U.S. service academies welcome 31 freshmen from Arkansas

Thirty-one freshmen who are starting the new academic year as cadets or midshipmen at the service academies are from Arkansas, according to the state's congressional delegation.

The Class of 2026 are:

U.S. Military Academy

• Preston Bailey, Fort Smith, Northside High School.

• Ellery Doyna, Fayetteville, Greystone Preparatory School.

• Cameron Garland, Little Rock, St. John's School.

• James Harris, Heber Springs, Heber Springs High School.

• Luke Monk, Fort Smith, Northside High School.

• Madison Phillips, Bentonville, Bentonville West High School.

• Sydney Rhuda, Bentonville, Bentonville High School.

• Joseph StaRomana, Centerton, International School, Bangkok.

• Johnathan Walker, Pine Bluff, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

• Luke Welcher, Fayetteville, Fayetteville High School.

U.S. Air Force Academy

• Juan Andrade, Rogers, Haas Hall Academy.

• Elise Bell, Harrison, Harrison High School.

• Austin Denton, Cabot, Cabot High School.

• River Ferrari, Conway, Conway High School.

• Aiden McNally, Little Rock, Catholic High School for Boys.

• Ozbourn Melton, Cabot, Cabot High School.

• Adrian Post, Altus, Ozark High School.

• Leyton Rainbolt, Little Rock, Little Rock Central High School.

• Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, Siloam Springs High School.

• Laityn Tippy, Black Rock, Westside Consolidated High School.

• Carson Williams, Fordyce, Fordyce High School.

• Mario Crawford, Jonesboro, Valley View High School.

U.S. Naval Academy

• Nicholas Bromley, Sherwood, Catholic High School for Boys.

• Sean Carnal, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Cumberland Valley High School.

• Jack Ginther, Benton, Benton High School.

• Greyson Goddard, Ward, Cabot High School.

• Daniel Golden, Jonesboro, Nettleton High School.

• Abigail Nance, Mena, Acorn High School.

• Dylan Talbot, Shanghai, China, Shanghai American School.

• Noah Wilson, Springdale, Springdale High School.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

• Bobbie Barnes, Benton, Benton High School.