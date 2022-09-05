Uvalde anxiously prepares for school

UVALDE, Texas -- As the Uvalde Consolidated School District prepares to welcome students back on Tuesday, Jalissa Ybarra is eager to return to old routines -- but not quite ready for it. Across Uvalde, families like hers are grappling with the decision of whether to send their children to in-person classes. Many parents are caught between wanting to regain a sense of normalcy and struggling to trust school officials who failed to prevent the attack and policemen who waited over an hour to confront the gunman.

The district delayed the start of school by more than a month to prepare. School officials conducted safety audits, held trainings for staff members about caring for traumatized children and fired their former school police chief, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo. With plans to raze Robb Elementary, the district has decided students will be attending an old school building a mile away renamed Uvalde Elementary. On their back-to-school website, bubbles mark the schools' progress on promised changes to assuage parental discomfort.

Non-scalable perimeter fencing is nearly complete. New cameras have been ordered. A single-entrance passageway will be finished by the time Jalissa walks through in her new Converse sneakers -- a test of both whether the district can restore the faith of traumatized families and whether scarred students can ever feel safe in a classroom again.

More mental and emotional health counselors will be on hand, as well as security officers, according to Superintendent Hal Harrell. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will send 33 state law enforcement officers to patrol schools. But even if all of those measures are seamlessly enacted, officials will still have to contend with the skepticism of students like Zayon Martinez. When he learned there would be more officers on campus, the third grader told his father it didn't make him feel any safer.

"Who cares if there are cops?" he said. "They don't do anything."

As much as Uvalde families say they want to believe school can be a safe place again, the experience of surviving the May 24 shooting echoes too closely to the heart for the brain not to take measures. Parents pushed the district to offer virtual classes -- and signed up their children as soon as they became available. The local private Catholic school doubled its enrollment this year, and its wait-list is full. Dozens of other families turned to nearby districts in Knippa, La Pryor and Sabinal, where teachers could get free handgun training.

But for families like Jalissa's, those are not options. Many children in Uvalde come from low-income households and don't have an adult who can stay home and supervise them. Marcela Cabralez was laid off during the pandemic from her work as a paralegal, but as guardian to four of her grandchildren, she has to return to work. She and her husband lead a local Christian church, and he also operates a septic tank business.

Uvalde's tragedy spelled financial trouble for the family. The Cabralezes were so busy performing funerals and ministering to the traumatized that they could not work for a time. But even as she prepares for the children to return to class, Cabralez doesn't feel she can return to a full-time job; she is stuck in a sort of limbo as long as her grandkids remain ill at ease.

"What if they need me during the day or something happens?" she said. "I don't have the reassurances I need from the schools and feel like I'm needed at home. It's just different now. Everything has changed."

REMINDERS OF A MASSACRE

The months following the bloodshed have been punctuated by reminders meant to be distractions for children like Jalissa. She was having lunch with fellow third-graders when the first shots erupted. Teachers rushed Jalissa and her classmates to the multipurpose room stage and hid behind the curtain as the school locked down. She was worried about her cousin who was outside on the playground when the gunman approached.

Police evacuated her from the building, and she learned later what had happened.

It was a strange summer. Life inched forward each blistering day and torrid night. Every news development caused adults to recoil and children to remember. Charities that had not visited Uvalde before brought inflatable bounce castles and DJs for family fun days. Celebrities and companies donated bicycles, gifts and toys that piled up in Uvalde bedrooms. Sweet shops and theme parks opened their doors for free. Calls to action and protests emerged as often as supplications to heal from church and elected leaders.

Cabralez often took Jalissa and her sister, Kalia Ybarra, to the local pool or library during the day. While she worked at a computer, the girls played. But there was no escaping the loss. The library entrance is festooned with handwritten condolences beneath a display case with body-length photos of each victim. On a recent visit, Kalia pointed out her grandfather's niece, Eliahna Cruz Torres, who lost her life that day.

"That's our cousin, she looks pretty," the 8-year-old said. "Makes me sad."

Inside the library, a narrow table is covered with advertising for counseling services. One featured a picture of a boy with a single tear rolling down his cheek and large text reading: "Do you wonder why? Answers to tough questions."

Cabralez picked up the booklet: "You should take one of these," she said, directing it to Jalissa.

"I already got one," the girl said solemnly.

When they run errands around town, the 21 murals of Uvalde's angels are hard to miss. Every other street corner displays a "Uvalde Strong" poster or an assembly of white crosses. There's no forgetting, but Cabralez wonders if there is such a thing as moving on, especially for the kids. Jalissa is the only one of the four grandchildren she takes care of who attended Robb. But to one degree or another, they were all affected by the trauma of that day.

As she tries to prepare the girls for school, the conversations are short-lived. Cabralez said she doesn't want to force Jalissa to talk, but she makes sporadic comments that make clear the girl is struggling with the trauma.

"I try to forget," Jalissa said. "I don't like to talk about it."

Her younger sister, Kalia, spoke for her: "At night, she comes into bed and wakes me up. But I don't care. I can help her. Sometimes we play until she falls asleep again."

"I just try to think about unicorns and fall back to sleep," Jalissa added.

This was news to Cabralez, who had tried to detect the signs all summer. The pastor has been so busy helping others cope, that she has had little time to tend to her own hurt.

On the day of the massacre, Cabralez received a panicked call from a fellow minister to rush over to the funeral home across the street from Robb Elementary. There, she found evacuated students huddled together, sobbing and screaming -- some bleeding -- while teachers clung to one another. She had no idea what to do.

"So I just prayed," she said in choked whispers. The children began to repeat after her. "Remembering their faces or their cries is still really hard. I've tried to put a lot of it behind me and just get busy in my day-to-day, try to move on. I would have thought that by now I'd be OK with it. Sometimes I think I'm OK and then the feelings kind of come back."

The next day, Cabralez found Jalissa and Kalia playing a strange game. Using the teddy bears a local bank donated, they pretended the stuffed animals -- named Peter Jr. and Ava -- were at school. Kalia administered a math test. Jalissa dressed them in raincoats because the clouds looked ominous. But the toys were not attending any old school and it wasn't any old day.

"We were playing Robb," Jalissa said.

QUESTIONS, PLEAS AND FEARS

While preparing an enchilada dinner recently, Cabralez queued up the live video link for the night's school board meeting. Parents had been clamoring for more details about the district's opening day. How often would police enter classrooms? Who is watching security cameras? Why were Arredondo's fellow school officers still employed? Will the district take advantage of the governor's offer to install bulletproof windows?

The board had answers. But residents weren't sated. The board pleaded for patience.

"We will address your concerns. I'm not going to leave until we fix things," board member Laura Perez said. "I'll never forget the looks on those parents' faces. Those lives mattered. Those children belonged to my friends."

One by one the parents of the slain children of Room 111 and 112 went to the microphone. They repeated each security enhancement board members had announced for the new year followed by the names of each person who could have been saved.

"This measure could have saved the lives of ...," each speaker repeated.

Jalissa wandered back into the kitchen where her grandmother was preparing dinner. She had something on her mind.

"I am afraid to say I'm scared," the girl opened up. She explained that in the days before the shooting, Jalissa had been feeling weird, like something was about to happen. "School is not the only place I feel afraid of."

The girl described how she plans to react if there is ever an intruder in their home and often thinks deeply about the best way to alert her grandparents.

"I don't like that you sit and think about this a lot," Cabralez replied, while shredding chicken. "That's not good, mama, you know?

"I know it's not good ... " Jalissa trailed off.

"When it starts bothering you or you're losing sleep, that's when it's not good. That's when you need to come talk to me or somebody or to your tía, your grandpa, an adult and say, 'Hey, I've got this problem,'" Cabralez said. "You need to start talking about that."

Jalissa confessed she had long wanted to tell her grandmother what she was feeling but didn't know if it was a good time. Then she brought up the dream about Eliahna and how it woke her in the middle of the night. Cabralez asked how it made her feel.

"Sad. I still wanted to see her," she said. "Yeah, I feel sad now."

Cabralez explained that it was normal for her to feel sad when people die. She reassured her granddaughter that the cameras they had installed outside their house would help. They talked about putting a baby monitor in Jalissa's room, not because she is a baby, but to add some reassurance that adults were close.

"We're going to have to move on from that hurt. I don't know how long it's going to take us. It still hurts me. It's normal," Cabralez told Jalissa. "So we will work at it together. Right? We'll work at it together and try to get past this."

Jalissa nodded. She had finished talking.

