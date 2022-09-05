Washington County marriage licenses

Benton County
Aug. 25
Austin Dean Carter, 31, and Ashley Paige Moline, 29, both of Bella Vista
Michael Shae Freeman, 30, Rogers, and Mindy Dawn Braham, 32, Bentonville
Hector Javier Montes-Contreras, 42, and Gabina Barroso Araujo, 38, both of Rogers
Jesus Andres Ortiz Mendez, 32, and Heidi Carolina Sandoval, 28, both of Rogers
Ronnie Aaron Thompson, 41, and DeeDra Lynn Thornton, 42, both of Dodson, La.
Cody Lynn Watson, 26, and Beverly Ann Burks, 28, both of Centerton
Aug. 26
Zachary Rayvon Adkins, 24, and Kyleigh Sonny Elizabeth McBride, 20, both of Gentry
Tyler Whitney Boothe, 38, and Melody Shere Dorn, 36, both of Rogers
Robert Shane Brown, 36, Springdale, and Brenda Lee Estrada, 37, Rogers
Robert Neil Bullis, 30, and Tatum Ruth Freeman, 24, both of Bentonville
Abraham Exequiel Castillo Ayala, 25, and Neyda Xiomara Morales Portillo, 27, both of Rogers
Christopher Barry Cope, 31, and Brittney Jo Young, 33, both of Lowell
Adam Wayne Cox, 45, and Nichole Deann Huntley, 35, both of Centerton
James Robert David, 41, Springdale, and Jessica Leigh Kloc, 29, Bentonville
Joshua Andrew Garst, 24, Bentonville, and Ruthie Denise Barker, 23, Centerton
Elvin JB Huber Jr., 36, and Elinor Victoria Skinne, 28, both of Gentry
David Lee Linn, 55, and Laura Leah LaRavia, 59, both of Bentonville
Jason Lee Parrish, 48, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Tiffani Anne Tigrett, 34, Bixby, Okla.
Ronald Jeffrey Ward, 51, and Lisa Dawn Norman, 54, both of Rogers
Bretton Chandler Winget, 26, and Reanna Unique Jimenez, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Aug. 29
John Ross Ainsworth, 19, Madison, Miss., and Reagan Rose Hall, 18, Webb City, Mo.
Douglas Earl Childress, 57, Shell Knob, Mo., and Sammie LeeAnn Beaver, 47, Lowell
Paul Weston Crotts, 28, Springdale, and Jane Ellen Harrop, 23, Russellville
Garrett Marcus Easterling, 25, Stella, Mo., and Stephanie Lakaysha Wood, 25, Pea Ridge
Eli Jacob Fulfer, 23, and Hannah Grace Martin, 21, both of Rogers
Noah Christopher Greathouse, 24, and Aysia Lanae Norris, 26, both of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Gregory Paul Hunt, 39, and Paula Kaye Frazier, 44, both of Bella Vista
Caleb Joshua Jenkins, 32, and Hayley Kristen Denise Gully, 24, both of Bentonville
Matthew Drake Jones, 27, and Kaitlyn Kelly Snead, 27, both of Gentry
Aaron Lee LaBrecque, 32, and Whitney Nicole Lundy, 31, both of Bentonville
Christian Michael Ray, 33, and Melissa Anne Bollero, 32, both of Rogers
Phillip Cole Remerscheid, 30, and Michelle Nicole Rock, 30, both of Bella Vista
Jose Antonio Salguero Ramos, 33, and Dulce Elizabeth Montalban Lopez, 31, both of Springdale
Stephen Oliver Sutton, 43, and Lauryn Thrash Ratcliff, 41, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Brian James Thoma, 32, and Taylor Lynn Carr, 26, both of Lowell
Terry Lynn Wright, 51, Rogers, and Andrea Nicole Johnson, 46, Mountainburg
Aug. 30
Justin Blake Blount, 18, and Joscelyn Daniel Martinez, 18, both of Pea Ridge
Andrew D. Finnegan, 37, Bella Vista, and Nancy Suzanne Smith, 37, Bentonville
Rodrick DeSean Miller Sr., 42, and Shneka Deshay Walker, 39, both of Springdale
Emilio Olivarez, 30, and Marissa Rene Mascareno, 28, both of Centerton
Andrew David Taylor, 23, and Chloe Elizabeth Qualls, 23, both of Bella Vista
Rodolfo Antonio Vazquez, 21, and Rebekah Marie Marmorstein, 20, both of Rogers
Aug. 31
Steven Shane Craig, 47, and Candice Marie Weaver, 25, both of Lowell
Nathan Allen Croswhite, 35, and Amanda Renee Houtz, 37, both of Bentonville
Kiashon Kattil, 36, and Nani Tarbwilin, 35, both of Springdale
Daniel Joseph Looney, 31, Bentonville, and Tabitha Morgan Burns, 29, Rogers
Damien Matthew Pennington, 49, and Sandra Ilene Ogden, 47, both of Bentonville
Jimmie Lee Reeves, 53, and Jennifer Lynn Palmer, 49, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Danny Joe Shilkett, 62, and Sherrill Desty Richards, 56, both of Bella Vista
Kyle Jay Stuetelberg, 25, and Hailey Nicole Bunda, 24, both of Dallas, Texas
Clayton Charles Vaughan, 26, and Katelyn Elaine King, 23, both of Afton, Okla.