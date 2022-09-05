Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 22

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Chick-Fil-A

5675 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed in the sanitation of the countertop on the food preparation line, a sanitizer wipe was used to clean the surface, but the surface did not get clean. The chicken noodle soup was in hot holding at 104 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

J B Hunt Elementary School

3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed a dishwasher cleaning dishes, did not wash hands and moved to remove dishes that were clean from the dish rack.

Noncritical violations: None

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: In the refrigerator, curtido is uncovered. Packaged raw sausages /chorizo are stored above tomatillo. Prep table: mix vegetables and lettuce at 46 degrees and salsa roja at 50 degrees. Refrigerator: curtido and beans at 54 degrees, rice at 55 degrees and salsa at 53 degrees. Cooler: packaged sausages at 45 degrees and packaged cheese at 44 degrees. Several food items with more than 24 hours of preparation do not have date marked (rice, curtido, salsa).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Thermometer in prep table is broken. Test strips not available (quaternary ammonia). Retail food permit is not posted.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One handwashing sink without paper towels. Two pans of beans were observed cooling at beginning of inspection at 135 degrees then lowered to 127 degrees in an hour. Beans and chicken that were not cooling properly were being cooled in a large steam pan at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Multiple food items in walk-in refrigerator stored on floor. Ice scoops were in the ice. Ice scoops must not be in direct contact with ice and must be in a separate container to keep it from potential contamination. Three -compartment sink in the bar area utilized a lactic acid sanitizer solution that requires specific test strips.

Mochi Xo Mochi Donut & Boba Tea

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1390, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program one year from 03/22.

Pizza Hut

1261 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sani bucket concentration of quat sanitizer was at 0ppm.

Snack Lab

2341 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut avocado, chicken and spring mix were not covered in cold hold unit.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Subway

5204 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The hand wash sink lacks signage.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Employee put parsley into a blender for salsa verde with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Some containers of food in the large stainless lacked a cover. Several items in the large stainless lacked date marking.

Taste Of Thai A

31 E. Center St., Suite 100, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Many bags of cut vegetables were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a buildup of dried liquid and dust on the walls behind the dishwasher. Some tube lights in the food prep area lacked shielding. Posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Waffle House

219 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food items temping on prep table: lettuce at 48 degrees, tomatoes at 49 degrees, chopped ham at 50 degrees and mushroom at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

World's Best Java & Pies

617 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Aug. 23

16 General Store

121 S. Elm St., Springdale

Critical violations: The stand-up refrigerator was holding raw eggs at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Children's World

206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Fruxxi Cono

985 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One carton of eggs was on the top shelf of the fridge. Prepared food items were stored without date markings.

Noncritical violations: None

IHOP

3153 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A pan and a utensil were in the cook's handwash sink. One spray bottle in the chemical cabinet was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The men's rest room did not have a handwash sign. One bag of onions was being stored on the floor.

El Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chlorine concentration in the dishwasher was at 0ppm. Clamato in the bar prep fridge was at 55 degrees and pineapple juice in the bar prep fridge was at 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza

3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles of chemicals in the dish area were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Front handwash sink did not have a sign. Topping items were not date marked. Posted permit expired 12/31/2021.

Powerhouse Seafood And Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No soap at the front bar handwashing sink and no paper towels at handwash station in kitchen area. Raw seafood stored in uncovered containers in a cold holding table.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Oyster shells were being used more than once for serving containers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The date-marking for guacamole were for discarding on Monday with the make date of Monday. The floors of the walk-in cooler are lined with cardboard.

Aug. 24

Little House Of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No handwashing in between glove change. In dry storage area, a bottle of de-icer spray for wind shield and can of spray paint were being stored next to tortillas.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Chili meat cooling at room temperature at beginning of inspection at 135 degrees and was at 124 after an hour.

Pop Pops

21727 Nogales Road, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

1214 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In cold hold unit closest to the grill there was raw veal being stored above ready-to-eat foods. Chicken, 58 degrees, in a cold hold unit near grill.

Noncritical violations: None

Social Project Brewing Co.

205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine chemical sanitizer is used, and the test strips for chlorine are not available.

Walker Elementary

1701 S. 40th St., Springdale

Critical violations: A dented can of jalapenos.

Noncritical violations: None

Yum N Tums

13215 Rennic Road, Summers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Steamed rice dispensing utensils are stored in a container of unheated (83 degrees) water between uses. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Aug. 25

El Vasito Loko

503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale

Critical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer for wiping cloths does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack hair protection. Food employees are wearing ring (non-plain ring), bracelet.

Ella's Restaurant

465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sauce in containers in walk-in cooler downstairs were not covered.

Fratelli's Italian Grill

1008 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bugs were observed during the time of inspection. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Herman's Ribhouse

2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwash sign was posted by the bar hand washing sink. Single-use containers were being held on floor in dry storage area.

Oak Avenue Head Start

500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee does not know how chemical sanitizer in dishwashing machine works and how to change the sanitizer in the equipment. He lacks food safety training. Dishwashing machine with chemical sanitizer, chlorine, concentration is 0 ppm (bottle is empty).

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Supermercado La Estrella

402 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Tamales were temping at 107 degrees. Chorizo (pork meat)/sausages is hanging from a pole in the room of meat area, and temperatures between 68-72 degrees. There are flies around the food. Individual prep-packaged: guacamole date 08/23 -09/01 and salsa roja date 08/20-08/29, more than seven days. Two salsa verde packaged foods are dated 08/06-08/21.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. There is not verifiable document employees have been informed about their responsibility to report health issues. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid discharge events.

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Employee assembled sandwich with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Sliced tomatoes on the prep table were at 43 degrees and butter in the refrigerator was at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employee was wearing a ring with stone.

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee preparing food was wearing ring with stone. Forks and spoons were being stored in cups tine side up. Posted permit has expired.

Aug. 26

Arby's

1263 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of dust on the air vents about the prep line.

Days Inn

523 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips. Permits are taped to the inside of a cabinet.

Dollar General

17252 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Fujisan Sushi

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Menu for sushi bar does not have asterisks on poke or steel-head which are served raw. 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket when tested with QT-10 test strips.

Honey Baked Ham

3037 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The certified food manager certificate has expired.

Lisa Academy

301 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Two cans of baked beans are dented on the seals/lid.

Noncritical violations: Irreversible registering temperature indicator is not available. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No hand soap found at bar handwash sink and sink in kitchen near ice machine. Handwash sink in bar area had cup with beverage still in it. Raw meatballs being stored over soups in walk-in. Tomato sauce being stored in walk-in without a cover.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Fast pickled strawberries dated 7/21 observed in walk-in. Worcester sauce not being held in original container with label and soy sauce in sriracha bottle. No sanitizing solution found in bucket with cloth. Facility lack max temperature registering device. Black buildup on wall near dish washer needs to be cleaned.

Pao Peng Asian Cuisines

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Cardboard box with raw eggs is stored above bottle with salsas. Prep table in food prep area: cooked chicken and raw shrimp at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. Original plastic bottle of white vinegar are used to store salsas,

Schlotzsky's

1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Ranch dressing in a dispenser tub at 51 degrees. The dates for the dressing were missing.

Noncritical violations: The wiping cloth on the ground in the back storage area. Ice machine lid is broken and falls of when opened. The seals of the freezer are broken and not working correctly. There are broken and missing tiles around the store, by the ice machine and the walk-out for the bakery. The ice machine has a buildup of soils on the lid slot. There is lint on the roofs and security cameras.

Shake's Frozen Custard

2835 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The test strips for the dish machine sanitizing cycle have gotten wet and are no longer usable.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was a bowl stored in the handwash sink. The marinara sauce on hot hold in the front of house measured 128 degrees. Multiple containers of foods prepared and held for more than seven days.

Noncritical violations: Utensils being stored in a bowl of water at room temperature between uses.

Zaxby's

400 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit holding sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The fly trap by the back door has a large collection of flies. An employee in the back of kitchen is wearing a beaded bracelet. The walls by the grease cleaning area and mop sink have an accumulation of soils. The slot above the ice machine lid has an accumulation of soils. The hood vent lacks cleaning, has a buildup of grease.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 23 -- Childers-Knapp Elementary, 2634 Oriole St., Springdale; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6800 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 4, Springdale; McDonald's, 1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Sassy's B & G, 1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Aug. 24 -- Bordino's Restaurant & Wine Bar, 310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Fayetteville Head Start, 2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Harvey Jones Elementary, 909 S. Powell St., Springdale; Homerun Ice Shack, 302 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal St., Springdale; Plomo Quesadillas-Mobile, 492 W. Lafayette St., Fayetteville; Subway, 851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Tacos Salsa, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Three Dogs Catering Head Start, 260 Victory Lane, Springdale; U S Pizza Co., 202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Aug. 25 -- Elmdale School, 420 N. West End St., Springdale; Lee Elementary School, 400 Quandt Ave., Springdale; Sugar Hill Shaved Ice, 13228 Nicewarner Road, Lincoln; Tang's Asian Market, 224 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch, 19856 Boys Home Road, Morrow; U Of A Wild Greens Founders, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; Walk-On's Sport's Bistreaux, 1199 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Aug. 26 -- Chartwells U Of A, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; Walmart Deli/Bakery, 660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Walmart Food Store, 660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville