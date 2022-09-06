Arkansas patching secondary





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, keeping in step with his in-season injury information mode, did not provide any details on the status of key defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher, who left Saturday's 31-24 win over Cincinnati and did not return.

Both appeared to suffer injuries to the head/neck/shoulder area. Slusher was down on the field for a couple of minutes after his right shoulder rammed into 6-5, 255-pound tight end Leonard Taylor on a tackle for loss.

Catalon's final play wasn't as violent, as his shoulder brushed quarterback Ben Bryant in the backfield. However, Catalon, who is coming off shoulder surgery, had a hard collision with 320-pound offensive tackle James Tunstall earlier in the game, a play on which Catalon was flagged for an illegal block on an edge play.

Pittman was asked Monday about Catalon, Slusher and defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols, who missed time but returned after a brief stint in the injury tent Saturday.

"Well, we're not ready, really, to figure out exactly Catalon's situation," Pittman said. "We haven't, let's say that, I guess. Slusher's in the same boat there, and I think Nichols will be fine."

Pittman is reluctant to disclose injury information for fear it works to the opposing team's advantage.

The No. 19 Razorbacks (1-0), who could move up in today's polls after the top 25 win, host South Carolina (1-0) in an SEC opener at Saturday at 11 a.m.

Latavious Brini played Catalon's safety spot in tandem with Simeon Blair and Jayden Johnson, and Trent Gordon filled in at Slusher's nickel back spot to finish the game.

Catalon racked up 8 tackles and a quarterback hurry in just over two quarters. Blair had 7 tackles, Brini added 5, Slusher 3 in almost 2 quarters and Johnson had 2.

Junior Khari Johnson, who had been second or third on the depth chart at cornerback, took reps with the top group in drills Monday and might wind up back at safety or nickel again. He has played all three spots.

"He's going to have to be able to play both of those," Pittman said of safety and nickel. "You know we moved him to corner for a reason. We moved him to safety for a reason. But at times last week he was in the two deep at corner.

"He's a good player. He hasn't played quite as much, obviously, as the other guys, but he's probably going to .... He's smart. He's probably going to have to be a guy that's going to have to play both of those spots."

Dom update

Tailback Dominique Johnson was in a green no-contact jersey again Monday for the third consecutive week. Johnson's recovery from knee surgery is running ahead of schedule, and there's a chance he could be ready for South Carolina.

"We're going to put him out there this week ... and see what he can do," Pittman said. "I felt like we were experimenting with him a little bit last week and it was basically, 'I don't think he's going to play' type of experimentation.

"But we were trying to get him ready for the possibility to play against South Carolina. We're going to amp up his responsibility and his reps and see what happens. If we feel good about him -- and more importantly if he feels good about it -- then he'll play."

SEC standouts

Linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive end Jordan Domineck picked up SEC honors Monday.

Pool, who notched a game-high 13 tackles, including 4 solo stops, and had a tackle for loss against Cincinnati, was named co-SEC defensive player of the week.

Pool recorded his 18th career game with double-figure tackles and had seven in the first quarter. The senior from Lovejoy, Texas, is tied for sixth in the FBS with 13 tackles per game.

Domineck, a senior transfer from Georgia Tech, was co-SEC defensive lineman of the week in his Arkansas debut. He had two tackles, including a 10-yard strip sack early in the fourth quarter with the Bearcats in position to tie the game. Domineck recovered his own forced fumble, which led to an Arkansas touchdown two plays later that gave the Hogs a 31-17 lead.

Pool shared SEC defensive player of the week with Georgia cornerback Christopher Smith and Domineck shared SEC defensive lineman of the week with Florida's Brenton Cox.

Punting battle

Sam Pittman said the punting battle between incumbent Reid Bauer and freshman Max Fletcher, who punted six times for a 38.5-yard average in the opener, will be ongoing.

Fletcher shanked one punt out of bounds and had short hang time on a couple of others, including one that was returned 30 yards by Tre Tucker early in the fourth quarter.

"I think if you asked Max he'd tell you he probably didn't punt as well as he'd like to," Pittman said. "We shouldn't have had to punt the second one that he punted out of bounds. We had a penalty on it. But we did and he punted out of bounds. That's the real part of it. But I think he'll get better.

"Lot of people in the stands. He was probably a little nervous. Hell, I was nervous. I've been around a long time. He'll be fine."

Fletcher, a native of Melbourne, Australia, was out-punted significantly by his brother, Mason, who averaged 46.3 yards on four punts for Cincinnati, with their parents in attendance.

Bauer averaged 43.3 yards on 58 punts last season.

Power cord

The Arkansas running backs conducted a lengthy ball security drill Monday in which they held footballs with long cords attached that were being yanked erratically by student assistants as the players tried to step through and over dummies.

Big balance

The Razorbacks' offensive numbers in the opener were incredibly balanced in a couple of different ways.

Arkansas produced 447 total yards -- 224 on the ground and 223 through the air.

The Hogs had 224 total yards on 25 plays in the first half and 223 total yards on 36 plays in the second half.

Arkansas had 23 first downs, 11 via the pass, 11 via the rush and one on defensive pass interference penalty.

Turnover tally

Arkansas won the turnover battle 2-1 with an interception by Dwight McGlothern and a forced fumble and recovery by Jordan Domineck, offset by KJ Jefferson's lost fumble midway through the third quarter.

The interception was the 27th for Arkansas since Barry Odom took over as defensive coordinator in 2020, tying Alabama for the most in the SEC in that span.

The Razorbacks recovered two of their own fumbles, including Jefferson's alert scoop on his own 7-yard gain in the second quarter.

Cornerback Hudson Clark forced a Cincinnati fumble at the end of a 25-yard swing pass to Tre Tucker down the left sideline, but the ball trickled out of bounds.

Extracurricular

Two Arkansas players had contact with Cincinnati tailback Corey Kiner after his 12-yard run on the final play of the first half. Kiner came up limping with a ding to his right knee after the play, and defensive tackle Cam Ball extended his arm and knocked him to the ground as Kiner headed to the sideline. Kiner was on all fours, still in pain when linebacker Bumper Pool reached for Kiner's tailbone flap and tried to lift him up. Trainers arrived moments later to assist Kiner off the field.

Ball, aware of some on-line criticism regarding the play, Tweeted, "Sheeeesh guys I didn't do it on purpose" on Sunday.



