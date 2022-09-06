British pick new prime minister

LONDON -- Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office today as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.

The 47-year-old Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak's 60,399.

She faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis walloping the U.K. and an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession.

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally appoint Truss as Britain's prime minister today. The ceremony will take place at the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is spending her summer, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The two-month leadership contest left Britain with a power vacuum at a time of growing discontent across the country amid spiraling energy and food costs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made no major policy decisions since he announced he was stepping down July 7, and officials insisted that measures to address the energy cost crisis would be deferred until his successor is in place.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of workers have gone on strike to demand better pay to keep up with relentlessly rising costs. Inflation is above 10% for the first time since the 1980s, and the Bank of England has forecast that it will reach a 42-year high of 13.3% in October. That's largely driven by soaring energy bills, which will jump 80% for the average household starting next month.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply," Truss told party members after she was elected.

"I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people: Our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility," she added. "I know that's why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019 and as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country."

Truss has won the support of many Conservatives with her zeal in rolling back state intervention and slashing taxes. She and her rival Sunak have spoken of their admiration for Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister from 1979 to 1990, and her free-market, small-government economics.

But it's not clear how Truss' right-wing brand of conservatism, which played so well with party members -- who represent far less than 1% of the U.K.'s adult population -- will go down with the wider British public, especially those most in need of government relief to afford essentials such as heating their homes this winter.

Truss has promised to act "immediately" to tackle soaring energy bills, but declined to give any details so far.

"The Conservative Party members wanted that message of tax cutting. The country, I would guess, less so," said Bronwen Maddox, director of London's Chatham House think tank.





"At the moment you've got people deeply rattled, many very, very afraid going into a year where all they can see are rising costs," Maddox added. "Until she's got an answer on that, she doesn't have a claim to the popularity of the country, I think."

While the economy is certain to dominate the first months of the new premier's term, Truss will also have to steer the U.K. on the international stage in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, an increasingly assertive China and ongoing tensions with the European Union over the aftermath of Brexit -- especially in Northern Ireland.

A Truss government may not sit well with many because it reminds voters too much of Johnson's misdeeds, said Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at Nottingham University.

"She's basically been elected as Boris Johnson 2.0 by Conservative members -- she's made it very clear that she is a loyal Boris Johnson supporter," he said. "I think she's going to find it very difficult to disentangle herself from the whole Johnson shadow."

Liz Truss, left, and Rishi Sunak arrive for the announcement of the result of the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary react at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party's new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss's selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only the 180,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)



FILE - Liz Truss, right, waves, and Rishi Sunak stands next to her on stage after a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Britain's new leader, Liz Truss, is the child of left-wing parents who grew up to be an admirer of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Now she is taking the helm as prime minister herself, with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. One colleague who has known Truss since university says she is “a radical” who wants to “roll back the intervention of the state” in people’s lives, just as Thatcher once did. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reacts after it was announced Liz Truss is the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister, in London, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP)



A van from the company BCC van hire reverses into the rear entrance to Downing Street, London, after it was announced Liz Truss is the new Conservative party leader, in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss’s selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)



British lawmaker Liz Truss speaks after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Liz Truss will become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday Sept. 6. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



Chairman, 1922 Committee and lawmaker Graham Brady, left, congratulates Liz Truss after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Liz Truss will become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday Sept. 6. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

