Canadian stabbing suspect found dead





WELDON, Saskatchewan -- One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self-inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead near the stabbing sites and they believe his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina. It was the first time police have identified the two as brothers.

"His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self inflicted at this point," said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, adding they were not sure of the exact cause of death yet.

The discovery of the body came on the second day of a manhunt for the pair, who are suspected of carrying out a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community and a nearby town, which also left 18 people injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the nation's history.





Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. They have given no motive for the crimes, which also left 18 people injured -- but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in Regina, about 210 miles south of where the stabbings happened. Authorities issued alerts in Canada's three vast prairie provinces -- which also include Manitoba and Alberta -- and contacted U.S. border officials.

With one of the suspects still at large, fear gripped communities in the rural, working class area of Saskatchewan surrounded by farmland.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door," said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon, which has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees.

Police have given few details about the Sandersons. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing that he was "unlawfully at large."

While the manhunt continued, police also issued a provincewide alert for suspects in a shooting on the Witchekan Lake First Nation. Officials said the shooting was not believed to be connected to the stabbings, but such alerts are unusual and the fact that a second occurred while authorities were already scouring the Saskatchewan for the stabbing suspects was notable.

"This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people," said Chief Bobby Cameron of the deadly rampage.

The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.

Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.

"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Burns said. "I'm hurt for all this loss."

Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson. Works said the 77-year-old widower was like an uncle.

"I collapsed and hit the ground. I've known him since I was just a little girl," she said, describing the moment she heard the news. She said he loved his cats, was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbors.

"He didn't do anything. He didn't deserve this. He was a good, kind hearted man," said Works.



