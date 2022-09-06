Derailed train cars cause road closures in Jonesboro, authorities say

Several derailed train cars left traffic blocked in Jonesboro on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Approximately 11 Union Pacific train cars were derailed around 3:30 a.m., the railroad company said in a statement mid-morning Tuesday. The cars struck other rail cars on an adjacent track during the initial derailment, according to the statement

Union Pacific said no one was injured.

The Jonesboro Police Department said on Facebook that both Gee and Culberhouse streets were closed due to the derailment.

“This will cause major traffic delays until the cars can be removed,” the department said in a Facebook post at about 5:30 a.m. “Please use an alternate route.”

Sally Smith, a spokeswoman for the Jonesboro police said Tuesday that the streets were closed because of the railroad tracks between them.

“We know crews will need to get in there and clean them up,” Smith said. “But there are several other feeder streets that drivers can go down to get to that area.”

She said she did not have an estimate for when the roads would re-open.

“It will really depend on when Union Pacific gets crews down here to clean up and such,” Smith said.

Coal was released onto the ground due to the derailment, according to Union Pacific.

“We were glad no one was injured and there were no hazmat concerns,” Smith said.

The railroad company said the derailment is still under investigation.