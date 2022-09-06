Dorothy would agree, there’s no place like Coler

The Northwest Arkansas mountain bike scene is marketed globally under the brand "Oz Trails," which is both a play on the word Ozark and a nod to the Land of Oz.

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville is appropriately ground zero for the experience that Oz Trails is offering. It's about as picturesque a slice of Ozark terrain as you'll find anywhere, and it's been master planned with enough thoughtful design to make it feel like a dream. If Dorothy were a mountain biker, and she clicked her ruby red cycling slippers together, she would absolutely wake up at The Homestead in the center of it all.

Coler is primarily designed to be a playground for mountain bikers, but the paved trails (or yellow brick road if we're sticking with the theme) make it easy for anyone to enjoy.

Entering the preserve, you'll immediately notice the quality of the grounds - manicured to a golf course-like standard. The 17 miles of trails, both paved and natural surface, are world-class in their design, construction and maintenance. Even the restroom facilities designed by Modus Studio are architectural works of art.

When you picture a thriving small business in Northwest Arkansas, you probably wouldn't think it would be out in the woods a mile from the nearest street or parking lot. But that's exactly what you'll find if you make the walk or bike ride into Airship Coffee located at the Homestead. People are lined up at this little cafe after leaving their cars behind and enjoying the experience of walking or biking in one of the most charming outdoor spaces imaginable.

Right of the heart of the park, is a meadow called The Homestead with a creek flowing through it. The Airship coffee shop is perched overlooking the meadow where you can sit and soak in the atmosphere.

Mature trees tower all around the valley providing tranquil shade and greenery. Meanwhile, the trails and the cafe enjoy a seemingly endless stream of families, runners, walkers and mountain bikers fresh off their downhill adventures. Without cars around, kids are free to run in the meadow play and skip rocks in the babbling creek. And people stop to take selfies at the old barn wood homestead adorned with a sign which aptly reads "Paradise Found."

Even though it's right in our backyard, this is one of those places you just have to see to believe. Just being there should make anyone appreciate what we have right here in Northwest Arkansas -- indeed there's no place like home.