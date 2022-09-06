Six to be inducted into Arkansas Black Hall of Fame as in-person ceremony returns

Six people will be inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame next month, the organization announced Tuesday.

The honorees for the 30th anniversary are:

• Sherman Banks of Little Rock: international citizen diplomat; Honorary Consul General to Ghana; and arts education patron.

• Dr. Joe L. Hargrove from Grady: Fellow, American College of Cardiology; scientist; educator; philanthropist; and medical practitioner.

• Hattie Hill from Moro: International Business Consultant, Entrepreneur and Philanthropic Leader

• The late Gertrude Newsome Jackson from Gum Bottom: Educator and social justice and civil rights leader.

• Ketty Lester from Hope: Actress, singer, songwriter and recording artist.

• James Thrower from Camden: Former NFL player; business, philanthropic and civic leader.

Charles Stewart, chairman of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, said the event at Robinson Center Performance Hall on Oct. 15 in Little Rock will mark the first in-person ceremony in two years. The ceremony did not take place in person during the last two years because some organizations avoided large gatherings in an effort to help halt the spread of the coronavirus and covid-19,

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation raises funds aimed at improving education, health and wellness, youth development, and strengthening families in Black and other underserved communities in Arkansas. This year, with support of corporate partners, the foundation awarded $50,000 through 16 mission-related grants. More information about the 2022 induction ceremony, including how to purchase tickets to the cocktail hour and show, is available at arblackhalloffame.org.



