FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith police are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle on Monday.

According to a news release, police responded about 1:18 p.m. to a call about a body in a vehicle at 8301 Rogers Ave.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and there is no danger to the public. The body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is underway and more information will be released when available, according to police.