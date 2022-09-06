Game atmosphere highlights Dozier's visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas receiver commitment Davion Dozier was able to get a glimpse of what it will be like to play in Reynolds Razorback Stadium during his official visit to Fayetteville for the Cincinnati game.

“The game atmosphere was crazy. I’ve never been to anything like that before,” said Dozier, who was hosted by freshman receiver Quincey McAdoo. “I was out with the guys and they showed me around and I talked to them a little bit and got the real scoop on everything. I love it.”

Dozier, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Moody, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina and Maryland on July 13. He made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 17.

Dozier also officially visited Duke and Maryland in June and visited Tennessee in the spring. An ESPN 3-star prospect, Dozier, who was the 23rd pledge in Arkansas' 2023 class, said the class communicates often.

“We all talk every day,” he said. “We were all at the game. We’re real deep in the ’23 class.”

In three games this season, Dozier has 13 catches for 496 yards and 5 touchdowns. He is averaging 165.3 yards per game.

As a junior, Dozier recorded 51 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 39 passes for 573 yards and 6 scores in 8 games as a sophomore.

Dozier liked the Razorbacks' receivers, but he feels like he can bring something different when he gets on campus.

“They have a lot of speed at receiver,” Dozier said. “Some of them are a little tall but they don’t have a lot of height. They don’t have anything like me. I like what they do with their receivers They have a whole bunch of choice routes.

"Just take what the defense gives them. That's what I really like about the offense.”

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton was a key reason he chose to be a Razorback.

“Coach Guiton and I have a real good relationship,” Dozier said. “Me and him talk almost every week. We get along real good. He connects with me more than anybody else has.

"That’s what made me choose Arkansas.”

He respects Arkansas coach Sam Pittman a lot.

“Coach Pittman is a real nice guy,” he said. “He talked like he wanted me real bad. They wanted me real bad and he was going to wait on me and he wasn’t going to rush me into a decision.”



