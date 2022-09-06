Governor appoints Diane Zook to Southern Regional Education Board

Diane Zook, a former member of the Arkansas Board of Education and teacher, will be joining the Southern Regional Education Board, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

She was appointed to the state Education Board in 2013, serving as chairperson from 2019-20. Her term ended in June 2020.

"Diane has served students of all ages through many different positions," Hutchinson said in a statement after announcing on Tuesday that he had appointed her as Arkansas' representative on the Southern Regional Education Board.

"She has been a blessing to the state of Arkansas and to all the people who have been impacted by her passion for education. Diane will provide the SREB with expertise in improving education."

The Southern Regional Education Board is comprised of 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The organization — which is headquartered in Atlanta — describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit interstate compact that works with states to improve education, from early childhood through doctoral education programs.



