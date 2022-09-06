Governor appoints White Hall, Little Rock residents to state Board of Education

Lisa Hunter of White Hall and Jeff Wood of Little Rock will join the Arkansas Board of Education, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter is executive vice president and chief data officer for Simmons Bank. She replaces Beth Anne Rankin of Magnolia.

Wood, a member of the Little Rock School Board, is an attorney who focuses his practice on consumer protection litigation. He will replace Charisse Dean of Little Rock.

The terms for Hunter and Wood will expire on June 30, 2029.

