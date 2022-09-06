HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

The second week of the high school football season had a bit of everything.

No. 1 Bryant was scheduled to play a Texas powerhouse at Shreveport, but thunderstorms forced the game to be called off.

Meanwhile, Conway faced Bentonville. The teams were No. 2 and No. 3 respectively coming into the game. Conway won, 44-35. The Wampus Cats stay at No. 2 overall, and Bentonville falls to No. 6.

Two ranked teams won on touchdown passes on the final play of the game.

Greenwood, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, beat Fort Smith Northside by a final score of 56-53.

Arkadelphia, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, beat Hot Springs by a final score of 29-28 after also having a successful two-point attempt following the touchdown.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Cabot Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Bentonville Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Wynne Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Cabot Bentonville Fayetteville





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic





CLASS 5A

Little Rock Parkview Wynne Farmington Harrison Joe T. Robinson





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Ashdown Malvern Warren Harding Academy





CLASS 3A

Prescott Booneville Charleston Rison Gurdon





CLASS 2A