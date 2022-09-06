Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:48 p.m.
Little Rock Christian’s Tate Collins (right) squeezes by Shiloh Christian’s Dax Widger for a score Friday at Champions Stadium in Springdale. More photos at arkansasonline.com/93lrcsc (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

The second week of the high school football season had a bit of everything.

No. 1 Bryant was scheduled to play a Texas powerhouse at Shreveport, but thunderstorms forced the game to be called off.

Meanwhile, Conway faced Bentonville. The teams were No. 2 and No. 3 respectively coming into the game. Conway won, 44-35. The Wampus Cats stay at No. 2 overall, and Bentonville falls to No. 6.

Two ranked teams won on touchdown passes on the final play of the game.

Greenwood, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, beat Fort Smith Northside by a final score of 56-53.

Arkadelphia, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, beat Hot Springs by a final score of 29-28 after also having a successful two-point attempt following the touchdown.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Cabot
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Little Rock Christian
  6. Bentonville
  7. Lake Hamilton
  8. Little Rock Parkview
  9. Wynne
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Cabot
  4. Bentonville
  5. Fayetteville


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. Greenwood
  5. Little Rock Catholic


CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Parkview
  2. Wynne
  3. Farmington
  4. Harrison
  5. Joe T. Robinson


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Ashdown
  3. Malvern
  4. Warren
  5. Harding Academy


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Booneville
  3. Charleston
  4. Rison
  5. Gurdon


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Mount Ida
  3. Bigelow
  4. Marked Tree
  5. Carlisle
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT