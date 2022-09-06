HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after two weeks

The second week of the high school football season had a bit of everything.
No. 1 Bryant was scheduled to play a Texas powerhouse at Shreveport, but thunderstorms forced the game to be called off.
Meanwhile, Conway faced Bentonville. The teams were No. 2 and No. 3 respectively coming into the game. Conway won, 44-35. The Wampus Cats stay at No. 2 overall, and Bentonville falls to No. 6.
Two ranked teams won on touchdown passes on the final play of the game.
Greenwood, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, beat Fort Smith Northside by a final score of 56-53.
Arkadelphia, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, beat Hot Springs by a final score of 29-28 after also having a successful two-point attempt following the touchdown.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Bentonville
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Wynne
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Parkview
- Wynne
- Farmington
- Harrison
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Ashdown
- Malvern
- Warren
- Harding Academy
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Booneville
- Charleston
- Rison
- Gurdon
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Mount Ida
- Bigelow
- Marked Tree
- Carlisle