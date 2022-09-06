Sections
High school football schedule

by Sam Lane | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Macro shot of American football ball background football tile / Getty Images

Friday's games

Alma at Pryor, Okla.

Ashdown at Hope

Atkins at Conway Christian

Augusta at Marvell

Bald Knob at Des Arc

Barton at Marianna

Batesville South at Heber Springs

Bearden at Parkers Chapel

Bentonville West at Little Rock Central

Blytheville at Nettleton

Brinkley at Woodlawn

Brookland at Pocahontas

Bryant at Little Rock Parkview*

Camden Fairview at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Camden Harmony Grove at Haynesville, La.

Cave City at Melbourne

Cedarville at Mountainburg

Cedar Ridge at Genoa Central

Central Arkansas Christian at Bauxite

Clarendon at Hazen

Clinton at Little Rock Hall

Conway at Springdale

Cross County at Carlisle

Farmerville (La.) D'Arbonne Woods at Drew Central

Dardanelle at Rison

De Queen at Nashville

Earle at Corning

El Dorado at Marion

Elkins at Clarksville

Episcopal Collegiate at Murfreesboro

Farmington at Rogers

Fayetteville at Fort Smith Northside

Foreman at Hampton

Fouke at Waldron

Gentry at Quitman

Greenland at Berryville

Gurdon at Dierks

Hamburg at McGehee

Harrison at Batesville

Hector at McCrory

Helena-West Helena at Dumas

Highland at Piggott

Horatio at Lavaca

Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern

Hoxie at Paragould

Jackson (Tenn.) Central at Marked Tree

Jessieville at Mount Ida

Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers

Junction City at Lake Village

Lamar at Dover

Lincoln at Mena

Little Rock Catholic at Greene County Tech

Little Rock Christian at Lake Hamilton

Magazine at Danville

Magnet Cove at Baptist Prep

Manila at Trumann

Marshall at Cutter-Morning Star

Midland at Rose Bud

Mills at Beebe

Monticello at Dewitt

Morrilton at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Newport at Stuttgart

Osceola at Gosnell

Ozark at Charleston

Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg

Panama, Okla. at Hackett

Paris at West Fork

Pea Ridge at Huntsville

Perryville at Bigelow

Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel

Pottsville at Benton Harmony Grove

Poyen at Bismarck

Prairie Grove at Gravette

Prescott at Fordyce

Pulaski Academy at Russellville

Rector at Mountain Pine

Riverview at Salem

Rogers Heritage at Little Rock Southwest

Sheridan at Searcy

Shiloh Christian at Tulsa Victory Christian

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Smackover at Mineral Springs

Star City at Crossett

Subiaco Academy at Mountain View

Sylvan Hills at Benton

Texarkana at Arkadelphia

Valley View at Rivercrest

Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County

West Memphis at Jacksonville

White Hall at Maumelle

Wynne at Fort Smith Southside

Yellville-Summit at Decatur

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock


