High school football top performers CARTER ALEXANDER, Bigelow, 17-105 rushing, 2 TDs BRADON ALLEN, Lonoke, 23-34 passing, 386 yards, 18-141 rushing, 3 TDs COOPER BAHNKS, Central Arkansas Christian, 13 tackles TRANELL BLACK, Clarendon, 28-184 rushing, 1 TD JAXON BRENTS, Danville, 14 tackles BLAKE BROWN, Nettleton, 15 tackles LATRELL BURNETT, Lonoke, 8-115 receiving KEL BUSBY, Pulaski Academy, 23-42 passing, 435 yards, 8-91 rushing, 6 TDs JAMRION CARR, Conway, 21-219 rushing, 5-76 receiving, 3 TDs GRAYCEN CASH, Rogers, 9-176 receiving, 2 TDs HOLT CHAPPELL, Little Rock Christian, 21 tackles JOHN MARK CHARETTE, Pulaski Academy, 5-136 receiving, 2 TDs JUSTIN CRUTCHMER, Lake Hamilton, 7-33 rushing, 5-116 receiving, 3 TDs, 95-yard kick return TD JALEN DUPREE, 13-240 rushing, 4-117 receiving, 3 TDs JOSH FICKLIN, Bentonville, 34-155 rushing, 3-39 receiving, 2 TDs NOAH FREEMAN, Joe T. Robinson, 10-135 rushing, 4 TDs DENHAM GOODEN, Lonoke, 6-170 receiving, 1 TD JAGGER GORDAN, Farmington, 4-190 rushing, 7-55 receiving, 3 TDs ISAAC GREGORY, Batesville Southside, 18-202, 3 TDs DAJUAN HANEY, Star City, 12 tackles, 2 INTs GABRIEL HOLMES, 8-124 receiving, 2 TDs EVION JIMMERSON, Cabot, 18-139 rushing CARMELO JONES, Nashville, 17-119 rushing, 3 TDs GRANT KARNES, Greenwood, 9-228 receiving, 3 TDs AIDEN KENNON, Greenwood, 12-133 receiving TAY KING, Fort Smith Northside, 17-123 rushing, 2 TDs DRAKE LINDSEY, Fayetteville, 22-37 passing, 375 yards, 4 TDs BRADEN LONG, Harrison, 28-169 rushing, 1 TD COURTLAND LOUDERMILL, Texarkana, 10-218 rushing, 3 TDs MALIK MATTHEWS, Nashville, 11-84 rushing, 2 TDs JADEN MARTIN, Atkins, 18-177 rushing CARTER McELHANY, Greenbrier, 15-70 rushing, 6-135 receiving, 2 TDs AIDEN McHAN, White Hall, 18 tackles JAYLIN McKINNEY, Pulaski Academy, 9-156 receiving, 3 TDs TANNER MITCHELL, Smackover, 11 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks KAYLON MORRIS, Fayetteville, 8-223 receiving, 1 TD DONOVYN OMOLO, Conway, 20-31 passing, 271 yards, 2 TDs SLOAN PERRIN, Nashville, 9-13 passing, 143 yards, 12-239 rushing, 5 TDs KEVIN QUIROZ, Horatio, 25-121 rushing, 1 TD CALAN SANDERS, Lafayette County, 13 tackles, 1 TFL DAE'MARION SAVOY, Fort Smith Northside, 14-21 passing, 256 yards, 15-161 rushing, 5 TDs JABRAE SHAW, Mills 3 rushing TDs CURTEZ SMITH, Nettleton, 16-140 rushing, 6-46 receiving, 3 TDs SHELDON SMITH, Gurdon, 10-165 rushing, 1 TD MASON TAYLOR, Star City, 17-238 rushing, 3 TDs KOBY TURNER, Rivercrest, 15-118 rushing, 3 TDs CAM VANZANT, Farmington, 11-14 passing, 284 yards, 3 TDs JACK VINES, Vilonia, 8-114 receiving, 3-10 rushing, 1 TD WALKER WARD, Walnut Ridge, 14 tackles KAI WATSON, Walnut Ridge, 13-172 rushing, 4 TDs DEMARION WESSON, Magnolia, 6 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack WALKER WHITE, Little Rock Christian, 15-24 passing, 182 yards, 10-86 rushing, 6 TDS DANE WILLIAMS, Rogers, 23-28 passing, 327 yards, 5 TDs GRAYSON WILSON, Central Arkansas Christian, 21-31 passing, 219 yards, 5-50 rushing, 4 TDs JACE WOOTEN, Central Arkansas Christian, 14 tackles CADE YATES, Mountain Home, 18 tackles



