• Graham Doyle, a spokesperson for the Irish Data Protection Commission, confirmed that Instagram was fined about $402 million for breaking European Union data privacy laws -- making the accounts of teenagers set to public by default and allowing users ages 13-17 with business accounts to make their email addresses and phone numbers public.

• Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said officials are gathering details on how a Mexican gray wolf was able to escape briefly from its habitat in Ohio.

• Minoru Hataguchi, former director of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, said Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and a self-proclaimed Japanophile, "was a great politician who was passionate about nuclear disarmament."

• Gregory Smith III was arrested on suspicion of beating, stomping and stabbing a Hazelwood, Mo., woman to death, soaking her home in gasoline while two children were inside, police said.

• Brenda Uliarte, the 23-year-old partner of a man suspected of trying to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, was arrested by federal police at a train station in Buenos Aires as investigators tried to determine if she had any role in the murder attempt, authorities say.

• Jacek Kurski, the head of Poland's state-run TVP, wrote on Twitter that he was dismissed by the state-run National Media Council for the third time in seven years, noting it is a decision by his "political environment."

• Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, signed a measure creating a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in the state.

• Miroslav Bural, director of the Poloniny National Park in Slovakia, said a tiger that escaped from a private breeder was in western Ukraine before it was spotted near three Slovakian towns and caused police alerts.