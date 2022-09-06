Jonesboro police arrest man in Sunday morning homicide

Jonesboro police have arrested a man in connection with an early Sunday morning homicide.

Kalin Prunty, 27, of Jonesboro, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and parole violation, an online jail roster indicates.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren in Craighead County found the victim, 39-year-old Kevin Oden, lying on his back in the roadway. Police said they discovered Oden had a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

The Criminal Investigative Division was called in and determined Prunty was a suspect.

Prunty remains in the Craighead County jail and awaits a probable cause hearing, according to a news release. The investigation is ongoing.