Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jonesboro police arrest man in Sunday morning homicide

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 10:44 a.m.
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jonesboro police have arrested a man in connection with an early Sunday morning homicide.

Kalin Prunty, 27, of Jonesboro, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and parole violation, an online jail roster indicates.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren in Craighead County found the victim, 39-year-old Kevin Oden, lying on his back in the roadway. Police said they discovered Oden had a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

The Criminal Investigative Division was called in and determined Prunty was a suspect.

Prunty remains in the Craighead County jail and awaits a probable cause hearing, according to a news release. The investigation is ongoing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT