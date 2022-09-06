Judge hits 54th home run, Yankees top Twins

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.

Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.

"It's getting hard to put into words what he's doing," manager Aaron Boone said. "Just a special season he's in the midst of."

The All-Star slugger reached 54 home runs in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65, four more than Roger Maris' American League record in 1961. Judge has continued to play down his pursuit of history.

"Just trying to do what I can every single day," Judge said. "I show up to work, prepared ready to go and do whatever it takes to help our team what it takes to get a win today. Whether it's moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that's what I'm focused on."

Judge reached 54 homers in New York's 135th game; Maris hit his 54th when he connected off Washington's Tom Cheney in New York's 139th game on Sept. 6, 1961.

"I'm paying close attention to it. How could you not?" Boone said, adding, "It'd be pretty amazing."

It was the ninth time in his career Judge homered in three straight games and third time this season.

Judge also doubled. His latest homer came after Gary Sanchez hit a 473-foot, two-run drive into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

Judge ended the game 18 homers ahead of Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead. He is 23 ahead of Houston's Yordan Alvarez in the AL.

"Right now, especially the season he's having, he's always been a very good player, better than that even," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "This season he's been as good of a player as any us of have seen in a long time."

Sanchez tied the game by hitting for his 14th homer since the Yankees traded him along with Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt on March 13.

After connecting, Sanchez watched the ball soar into the stands, dropped his bat and ran around the bases as some of his teammates pounded on the dugout rail.

Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the Yankees, ending a 0-for-29 skid with his first hit since July 6. Kiner-Falefa added his second homer this year in the seventh.

"It's hard for me to just hit one," Kiner-Falefa said of Judge. "For him to do what he's been doing but still have base hits and contribute in other ways with walks, especially when guys don't want to pitch to him, I think that's what makes it so impressive."

Greg Weissert (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings.

Clay Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save.

BLUE JAYS 7-8, ORIOLES 3-4 Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader as visiting Toronto defeated Baltimore to complete a sweep. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. Toronto won the opener behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 3 Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending host Tampa Bay past Boston for its 12th win in 15 games.

WHITE SOX 3, MARINERS 2 Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run and Chicago snapped host Seattle's seven-game win streak.

ASTROS 1, RANGERS 0 Hunter Brown allowed three hits across six impressive innings in his major-league debut host Houston beat Texas, handing the Rangers their ninth straight defeat.

GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 5 (10) Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs in the 10th, lifting visiting Cleveland over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 0 Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but host St. Louis had its four-game winning streak stopped by Washington. Joey Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four for the Nationals.

BREWERS 6, ROCKIES 4 Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for visiting Milwaukee helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 0 Ryne Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing 4 hits in 7 innings and retiring 17 straight batters at one point to lead Arizona over host San Diego.