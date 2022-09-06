Keeping the chip

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's no respite for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With a huge 31-24 nonconference win over No. 23 Cincinnati chalked up, No. 19 University of Arkansas now dives straight into SEC play.

The Razorbacks (1-0) will host South Carolina (1-0), the program which joined the SEC concurrently with Arkansas in 1992, at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas, which has rebuilt quickly under third-year Coach Sam Pittman, finds itself an 8 1/2-point favorite over the Gamecocks, who went an impressive 7-6 in Coach Shane Beamer's debut last season.

The Gamecocks went 2-8 in the SEC-only season of 2020, with Coach Will Muschamp fired after a 2-5 start.

"South Carolina has a really good team," Pittman said. "A hard-playing team, really good in all three phases. Coach Beamer's done an excellent job there and they're playing with a lot of passion.

"So we're excited that it's home. I think our crowd has proven that we have a good home field advantage."

The Razorbacks, who won a bunch of games as an underdog in Pittman's first two seasons, are having to learn what it's like as a team that is more of the "hunted" and now expected to win.

"We always will find a reason to play our brand of football," Pittman said Monday. "We like who we are. I don't know how good we are. I don't know how good Cincinnati is. I mean, I don't know.

"But as long as we keep that chip, you know, disrespected-type chip, whatever it may be, we'll find a reason to talk to the team about things like that."

The Razorbacks lost a couple of defensive backs to upper body injuries, as both Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon left the game against the Bearcats and did not return. Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols had an undisclosed health issue but was able to return and quarterback KJ Jefferson had an issue with his midsection after a big hit in the first half and appeared to have leg cramps in the second half.

"First and foremost, we have to get in the training room for recovery," Jefferson said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame Saturday. "It was a pretty physical game today, a lot of guys got nicks.





"We're pretty banged up. So first and foremost, get in the training room and get our bodies and legs back under us and watch film as a team and try to correct the mistakes we had and build off it. We know it's a SEC game, and it's going to be a great atmosphere and we just want to get up on their team as quickly as possible."

Neither Catalon or Slusher was at practice Monday and chances look slim that either will be ready to return in time to face the Gamecocks.

Pittman recognized that a byproduct of being ranked for eight weeks last season, including in the final polls, and the first couple of weeks this year puts his team in a different mindset.

"You're right. It's changed a little bit," he said. "You see your name in the top 25 and all that kind of stuff. We've been there for a while now.

"But we have a smart group of kids and they believe in their coaches. They do. Their belief in what we've done, in what we do at practice and how we play is the only reason why we're winning. And I believe that, too. So they like winning every bit as much as we do. So I think they've bought into, not thrills and spills and all that. They've bought into truth, and they've seen it work by the way that we practice."

The Razorbacks, an annual opponent for South Carolina for their first 22 years in the league from 1992-2013, have lost three in a row in the series but still lead it 13-10. South Carolina drubbed the Razorbacks 48-22 in their last meeting in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 7, 2017.

Arkansas had a more impressive opener in defeating a Cincinnati team that played in the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.

The Gamecocks thumped Georgia State 35-14 at home last week, but it was not a statistical domination other than in time of possession, which South Carolina won 35:16 to 24:44.

The Gamecocks scored two touchdowns on blocked punts and they were outgained 311-297 in total offense by the Panthers.

Beamer's father, Frank, built teams at Virginia Tech that were always among the nation's best in special teams, particularly with blocked kicks.

"I have been a part of a game where we blocked a punt for a touchdown," Shane Beamer said Saturday night. "I can't remember in my career where we blocked two. We spend a lot of time on that, on special teams."

South Carolina averaged 2.5 yards per carry en route to 79 rushing yards.

"Got to run the ball better," Beamer said. "We can't be 3 of 14 on third down. We can't throw two interceptions. There is a lot to build upon."

Transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 22 of 36 passes for 218 yards with 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown and had a 111.8 efficiency rating that ranked 93rd among FBS quarterbacks. He was sacked three times and wound up with minus-12 rushing yards.