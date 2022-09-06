Lady Lions defeat Alcorn State

Laila Fortson collected 11 kills with a .688 hitting percentage to help propel the UAPB volleyball team to a four-set win (18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-7) against the Alcorn State Lady Braves on Saturday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The non-conference win improved the Lady Lions' overall record to 2-6 on the season. That came after three-set losses to Stetson and Florida Atlantic in the two-day tournament.

The Lady Lions offense was paced by Fernanda Spengler, who finished with 11 kills on the day, and by Fortson, who had 11 while hitting .688. UAPB got 18 digs from Breana August to lead them defensively.

UAPB will play at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville this weekend, starting Friday with matches against Quincy University of Illinois at 4:30 p.m. and Arkansas Tech at 7 p.m.

SOCCER: NORTH ALABAMA 5, UAPB 0

In Florence, Ala., Alice Bussey scored two goals, Izzi Gurney assisted on one and scored another, and the Lions shut out the Lady Lions in a nonconference match Sunday.

North Alabama (3-0-3) took 26 shots to UAPB's 2. Makaila Riedel had seven saves for UAPB (3-3), who return to Thursday against Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.