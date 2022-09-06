Who's really in charge

In principle, where does the administrative branch of the federal government get the idea it is in charge? The implication that it is is out of step with our constitutional republic. Our Constitution explicitly states it has no power or authority not specifically granted by the states or the people by our Constitution.

The Constitution guarantees the sovereign rights of the people and states. Those are inalienable rights and clearly defined. The federal government wasn't granted any rights, only duties. The federal government isn't a sovereign entity. It is an administrative institution that has no rights.

I believe the only enforceable constitutional authority it has is limited to that required by the duties of the commander in chief as it relates to providing for national defense. In all other matters the federal government is responsible to promote the general welfare, to encourage and advise, which doesn't imply any authority to use the police power of the state to do anything.

It's about time we ended the charade that the administrative branch of the federal government is some kind of ultimate authority. It is time to realize that unelected bureaucrats aren't in charge. The states and the people are.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Kudos to both of them

I think Star Parker is a very smart woman; I enjoy her articles. I enjoy and agree with Gordon Gondek's opinions. They both had close to, if not the same, opinion in Thursday's paper. Good job, y'all two!

ROHO (DWIGHT) ANDERSON

Little Rock

He had premonition

Remember when Nikita Khrushchev said Russia didn't have to defeat the USA? He said we would defeat ourselves.

He must have had a dream about Donald Trump. He surely didn't know of Trump. Must have been a nightmare ...

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Memories of the Delta

Reading the profile in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Robert S. Moore Jr. brought back a mix of joyful and sad memories. I have fond memories of his dad when he came to our area asking for our vote for sheriff of Desha County and offering me bubble gum. When I, a first- or second-grader, refused the gum, he said, "Aren't you going to vote for me?"

I grew up as the son of a lowly sharecropper's son--no running water, no indoor toilet, no vehicle, very little electricity and not even an electric fan. That was common. I once hoed cotton on the Pickens farm with me the only white person and kid as part of the work gang. I knew very little about the suffering of Black slaves that had once watered the rich soil with their blood, sweat and tears under a slave master. Nor did I know about the other travesty of USA citizens of Japanese ancestry having lost their property and freedom during World War II. That was not taught in school, and my parents themselves were just striving to survive.

I know some of the hardships of my Black friends Bob Nooner (RIP) and Henry Powell (RIP) who lived there and endured great hardships growing up in very difficult segregated situations only to finally rise due to their abilities in human resources and accounting after court battles gave them the freedom they deserved. I escaped the hardships of the Delta to enlist in the U.S. Navy for a career that blessed me by sending me to college and promotion to the highest enlisted rate of master chief.

I fondly remember working alongside Bob Nooner as we worked under a difficult boss. I had trouble kowtowing to that unreasonable and sometimes wicked boss, but Bob would give me his precious knowing smile and say, "All I do is just say, 'yessir boss' because I was used to that growing up." Thankfully, as grown adults, we have the ability to forgive those who abuse us and move on. To do otherwise keeps us subservient to evil people for the rest of our lives.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

How society functions

Money, sex and power are the constructs, the wheelhouse through which societies either function or malfunction. The proper use of money, sex and power results in the creation and nurturing of life, while the improper use results in destruction and obstruction of life.

STEPHEN BUZICK

Greenbrier