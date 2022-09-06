Minor killed, three others injured in HS County wreck





A minor was killed and three other people, including two adults and a second minor, were injured in a one-vehicle wreck Monday night on Highway 270 east of Malvern in Hot Spring County, according to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety report released Tuesday.

David Lee Collins, 26, of Jonesboro, was reportedly driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan westbound on the highway shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when he left the roadway, "ramped a driveway culvert" and then struck a large oak tree, ejecting one male minor passenger, who was killed. The minor's name and age were not listed.

Collins was entrapped and extricated with "serious injuries," one female passenger, Evan Danielle Watson, 27, of Malvern, was transported with "a serious head injury," and a second male minor, age and name not listed, reportedly had "minor cuts and abrasions," but was not seriously injured.

The injured were reportedly taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and UAMS in Little Rock. The report notes conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, which was investigated by Arkansas State Police, Troop K, out of Hot Springs.



