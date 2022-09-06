NLR puts safety task force together

The North Little Rock School District and North Little Rock Police Department have established a School Safety Task Force Committee made up of parents, mental health professionals, medical practitioners and law enforcement leaders.

The committee will meet monthly, studying the physical and mental safety of students and examining the layout of campuses and identifying potential safety breaches. The group will recommend to the co-chairs on improvements that need to be addressed. The committee will also review the findings outlined in the Arkansas School Safety Commission report to incorporate within the district.

Co-chairs of the committee are Hayward Finks, director of Safety Services for the North Little Rock School District; Gregory J. Pilewski, superintendent of the North Little Rock School District; and Patrick Thessing, chief of the North Little Rock Police Department.

Members of the North Little Rock School Board recommended a person to serve on the committee from their respective zones. One mental health professional and one pediatrician, who are also parents of students in the North Little Rock School District, are part of the committee.

The School Safety Task Force Committee is made up of the following:

• Patricia Brewer, Zone 1.

• Sonya Irving, Zone 2.

• Ruby Machelle Steward-Brown, Zone 3.

• Charles Jones, Zone 4.

• Stephanie Whitaker, Zone 5.

• James Wilson, Zone 6.

• Scott Adams, Zone 7.

• Katie Walker, Parent/Mental Health Professional.

• Ashley Davis, Parent/Pediatrician.

The committee is another aspect of the reorganization of the Safety Services Department, which the North Little Rock Board of Education approved during the summer. In summary, the reorganization led the way for armed, commissioned school security officers at each campus.