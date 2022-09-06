Sections
Man, 42, faces drug possession charges, North Little Rock police say

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:00 a.m.

North Little Rock police on Sunday night arrested a North Little Rock man on drug charges following a shots-fired call, according to an arrest report.

Police searched Rickey Miller, 42, and found a small baggie of meth in his pocket, the report said. A K-9 search of the same area where police said they saw Miller stop and drop something in some bushes revealed a backpack containing a meth pipe, the report said.

Miller faces felony charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest location was listed as East 56th Street and Kari Hill Place.


Print Headline: NLR man arrested on drug charges

