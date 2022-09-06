Nuke plant knocked offline





KYIV, Ukraine -- Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday, its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire caused by shelling, the facility's operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed Monday by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line "was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire."

"The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished," the agency said.

In the meantime, the plant's only remaining operational reactor would "generate the power the plant needs for its safety and other functions," it said.

Mycle Schneider, an independent nuclear energy analyst in Canada, said that would mean the plant was likely functioning in "island mode," producing electricity just for its own operations.

"Island mode is a very shaky, unstable and unreliable way to provide continuous power supply to a nuclear plant," Schneider said.

The development fueled fears of a potential nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Experts say its reactors are designed to protect against natural disasters and incidents such as aircraft crashes, but leaders around the world have appealed for it to be spared in the fighting because of the risk of a catastrophe.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attacking the plant, which the Kremlin's forces have held since early March. The plant's Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.

The plant's operator, Energoatom, said Monday that Russian forces have kept up "intensive shelling" around Zaporizhzhia in recent days despite the warnings. The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces of staging "provocations" there, including sending a drone, which was intercepted, and shelling the adjacent city of Enerhodar.





Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that fighting around the power station made it impossible to repair damaged power lines, putting the world "once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster."

The developments at Zaporizhzhia came on the eve of a report to the U.N. Security Council today by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors about what they found on their visit. The agency still has two experts at the plant after a perilous inspection that required its inspectors to travel through the fighting last week.

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, applauded the decision to leave some experts at the plant.

"There are Russian troops now who don't understand what's happening, don't assess the risks correctly," Podolyak said. "There is a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing by their side and telling [Russian troops]: 'Don't touch these people, let them work.'"

MOSCOW FINGER-POINTING

Meanwhile, in some of Moscow's bluntest comments yet on the standoff between it and Western Europe over energy supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Western sanctions for stoppages in Russia's supply of natural gas to Europe.

"Other reasons that would cause problems with the pumping don't exist," Peskov said.

The sanctions on Moscow and Russian oil companies have created problems with equipment maintenance, he said, a claim that has been disputed by Western governments and engineers.

Russian energy company Gazprom announced Friday that a suspension of gas supplies heading westward through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be extended indefinitely because oil leaks in turbines need fixing. That move brought a surge in European natural gas prices and walloped global stock markets.

German officials have said Russian complaints about technical problems are merely a political power play. Germany's Siemens Energy, which manufactured turbines the Nord Stream 1 pipeline uses, said turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.

High energy prices and possible shortages this winter in Western Europe have set alarm bells ringing among governments, notably those in the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a 10% cut in his country's energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter.

FIGHTING CONTINUES

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the fighting raged on. The president's office said at least four civilians were killed and seven others were wounded by new Russian shelling across several regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there had been Russian shelling across much of southern and eastern Ukraine, including at Zelenodolsk, Nikopol, Chernihiv and the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian rockets destroyed an oil depot in the Krivoy Rog region, sending up huge plumes of smoke, Ukrainian news reports said.

Amid increased Ukrainian strikes on the occupied Kherson region, Russian-installed authorities there said early Monday that for security reasons they were putting on hold their plans for a local referendum on whether the region should formally become part of Russia.

But by the afternoon, officials had a change of heart and said the ballot would go ahead as planned, though no date has been set.

CONTENTIOUS SENTENCE

Also Monday, a former journalist was convicted of treason and handed a 22-year prison sentence in Moscow after a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated and marked a new step in a sweeping crackdown on the media and Kremlin critics.

The sentence handed to Ivan Safronov, who worked as a military affairs reporter for leading business daily Kommersant before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, has been harshly criticized by his colleagues as utterly unfounded.

A few friends and co-workers of Safronov who attended Monday's hearing at the Moscow City Court chanted "Freedom!" and clapped after the verdict was read.

"I love you all!" Safronov told those who came to support him.

Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and a German national. He strongly insisted on his innocence, arguing that he collected all the information from open sources as part of his journalistic work and did nothing illegal.

In his final statement at the trial last week, Safronov rejected the charges as "absurd," noting that he published all the information he gathered from his sources in government agencies and military industries.

He emphasized that he never had access to any classified documents and emphasized that investigators have failed to produce any witness testimony to back the espionage charges.

Many Russian journalists and human-rights activists have pushed for Safronov's release, maintaining that the authorities may have wanted to take revenge for his reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and shady arms deals.

Hours before the ruling was announced by the Moscow City Court, 15 independent Russian media outlets issued a joint statement demanding Safronov's release.

"It is obvious to us that the reason for persecuting Ivan Safronov is not 'treason,' which hasn't been substantiated ... but his work as a journalist and stories he published without any regard for what the Defense Ministry or Russian authorities think," the statement read.

The European Union on Monday also urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against Safronov and "release him without any conditions," denouncing "systematic repressions of the regime against independent journalism."

The Kremlin has remained unperturbed, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refusing to comment on the case in a conference call with reporters.

Safronov has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow.

Safronov's father also worked for Kommersant, covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.

Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteer pets a cat named Maks, that was slightly injured during a Russian attack last week that damaged the building of the humanitarian association in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



A man cycles past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground at a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in front of the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)



Henadii Sydorenko carries a piece of plywood to cover the windows of apartments that have been damaged after a Russian attack yesterday near a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



A Ukrainian soldier fires on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)



A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine, month 7







