Officials: Repairs to Ouachita River Bridge in Union County expected to last through month

Ongoing repairs to the Ouachita River Bridge located on U.S. 167 near Calion in Union County should wrap up by the end of the month, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation District 7 construction engineer Todd Russell.

Russell said the repairs are to bring several areas of the bridge's railing up to specifications following a contractor-led project that concluded "3 or 4 weeks" ago.

"There are four locations in the northbound lane [to repair.] They'll repair those, switch to the inside northbound lane and there's another four places there they'll have to repair," Russell said.

The contractor - W.G. Yates Construction Co. - was asked to return to make the adjustments following an inspection by ARDOT engineers.

W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Co. of Philadelphia, Miss., was awarded the initial contract for the bridge's construction at a bid of roughly $29.4 million, according to previous News-Times reporting.

"We had to investigate and determine what to take out and redo. It took time to sort that out," Russell said.

Traffic is currently reduced to one lane on the northbound side of the usually two-lane bridge, something Russell said is due to the nature of the repairs.

"It's a pretty significant repair setup, which is why we have the lane closures," Russell said.

Russell estimated that repairs should take around four to six weeks to complete and said that all lanes on the bridge should be back open to traffic by the end of the month.