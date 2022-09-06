100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two youths, Fred Williams and Clyde Aaron, were held to the Washington County Grand Jury on a charge of highway robbery following a preliminary hearing before Justice W. B. Smith here. The youths are said to have hired Albert B. C. Davis, local taxi driver, to take them to a point in the country near Fayetteville, but robbed him, threw him from the car, and journeyed on to Benton County instead. Sheriff Maples, of Benton County, arrested them and they were returned to Fayetteville the following day.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1972

• Donald Ray Johnson, 17, ... was convicted Tuesday in Pulaski Circuit Court of accessory to robbery for driving the getaway car for Melford Jackson when he robbed Bill's Liquor Store. ... W. T. Moore, 57, owner of the liquor store, testified that a man entered his store about 9:20 p.m. and purchased a package of chewing gum before showing a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money from the cash register. Moore said $172 was stolen. Moore said the man then ordered him into a restroom. Moore said that, unknown to the robber, he kept a shotgun in the restroom. After giving the robber a few seconds, he ran out of the restroom to the back door of the store and fired one shot at the robber and three at the escape car as it sped down the back alley.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- Secret Service agents say they have pulled the plug on a counterfeit ring based in Oklahoma that was passing funny money in Springdale. Agents have identified at least two people in the Tulsa area who are suspected of printing phony $50 bills and then redeeming them in Springdale, often at the drive-up windows of fast-food restaurants, said Ernie Brashear, assistant special agent for the Secret Service in Little Rock. "It's quite common for counterfeiters to drive to an area where they have no ties," Brashear said Friday. "They like to pass bills in busy situations. The poorer the light, the better." Brashear said that agents stopped production of the fake currency in the Tulsa area Aug. 20.

10 years ago

Sept. 6, 2012

• The bribery of absentee voters with cash, chicken dinners and cheap vodka led to the resignations Wednesday of a state representative and a West Memphis police officer, and left them and two east Arkansas community leaders with felony records. Guilty pleas were entered in federal court in Little Rock by state Rep. Hudson Hallum, 29, who represents District 54; his father and campaign manager, Kent Hallum, 53, who owns Hallum Motors in Marion; West Memphis city Councilman Phillip Wayne Carter, 43, who is also a juvenile probation officer in Crittenden County; and Sam Malone, 32, a police officer of five years who is on the Crittenden County Quorum Court and the Crittenden County School Board. ...The men admitted that the purpose of the conspiracy was to ensure that Hudson Hallum won three special elections in 2011.