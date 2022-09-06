Police: Two injured in Hope shooting

Two women were injured in a shooting incident in Hope on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of East Beech and North Lincoln streets, according to a Facebook post from the Hope Police Department.

Assistant Police Chief Kim Tomlin said Tuesday afternoon that the victims were women, ages 18 and 22.

The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

“Both were transported by EMS to receive treatment for their injuries,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin did not have any additional information about the victims' conditions as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation.