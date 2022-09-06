PREP FOOTBALL: Karnes snatches ‘Hail Mary’ for Greenwood at final horn; Hensley leads Heritage to first 2-0 start since 2012

Sophomore Grant Karnes is quickly emerging as a top playmaker for a program with a history of producing star players.

Karnes caught 9 passes for 228 yards, including the game-winner on a Hail Mary pass as time expired in Greenwood's 56-53 victory against Fort Smith Northside on Friday. Karnes caught the pass from freshman backup quarterback Kane Archer at the 5 and lunged into the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown that completed a dramatic comeback for the Bulldogs, who trailed 46-28 in the fourth quarter.

The final score was Greenwood's only lead of the game.

"It was a Hail Mary, and I knew it was coming to me," Karnes said. "He threw it outside shoulder perfectly. I knew I had to hurry and turn and get in. It worked."

For his effort, Karnes is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's River Valley Player of the Week. Carter Hensley of Rogers Heritage is the Player of the Week from Northwest Arkansas.

Karnes' performance at receiver wasn't his only contribution on the night. Far from it. The sophomore returned two kickoffs totaling 99 yards and he recovered an on-side kick for the Bulldogs, who lost Aug. 26 at Stillwater, Okla. to open the season. He also returned a kickoff 75 yards against Northside with 4:02 left that drew Greenwood to within 53-42 of the Grizzlies.

"Grant is a three-sport athlete who just loves to play," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "He's a dangerous combination of speed, great hands, and strength. He not only can go up and get it, but he is special after the catch."

Rogers Heritage has plenty of experience with losing, including an 0-10 mark last season before Eric Munoz arrived to take over the program. When he was hired, Munoz said the first thing he needed to change was the culture.

So far, so good.

The War Eagles are now 2-0 for the first time since 2012 after Hensley completed 17 of 30 passes for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 20-16 victory over Louisberg, Kan., on Friday at David Gates Stadium.

Hensley, who also ran for a score, connected with Tillman McNair for both touchdown throws, including a 9-yard strike in the fourth quarter.

"Carter made some huge plays for us throwing the football and leading the offense to a late fourth quarter go-ahead touchdown," Munoz said. "He keeps improving every week and shows great leadership."

The resurgent War Eagles have a chance to complete a perfect nonconference slate this week against Little Rock Southwest.

Carter Hensley Rogers Heritage 2022



Grant Karnes Greenwood football 2022

