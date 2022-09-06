Razorbacks move up in latest AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ season-opening victory over Cincinnati was worth a three-place improvement in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Razorbacks are ranked 16th this week by AP voters ahead of their SEC opener against South Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Gamecocks (1-0) received votes in this week’s poll but are unranked.

Arkansas defeated Cincinnati 31-24 last week in the season opener for both teams. The Bearcats fell out of the poll after beginning the season ranked 23rd.

The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC teams ranked this week. Also ranked are Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (6), Florida (12), Kentucky (20), Ole Miss (22) and Tennessee (24).

BYU, which is scheduled to host Arkansas on Oct. 15, is ranked 21st in this week’s poll.

AP Top 25 poll, Sept. 6

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Michigan (1-0)

5. Clemson (1-0)

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (0-1)

9. Baylor (1-0)

10. Southern Cal (1-0)

11. Oklahoma State (1-0)

12. Florida (1-0)

13. Utah (0-1)

14. Michigan State (1-0)

15. Miami (1-0)

16. Arkansas (1-0)

17. Pittsburgh (1-0)

18. North Carolina State (1-0)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

20. Kentucky (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Ole Miss (1-0)

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

24. Tennessee (1-0)

25. Houston (1-0)

Dropped Out: Oregon (11), Cincinnati (23)