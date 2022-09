1. The Statue of Liberty.

2. Pearl Harbor.

3. Napoleon Bonaparte's birthplace.

4. Islands on which Charles Darwin studied natural selection.

5. Island where the mutineers of the Bounty settled.

6. The United Nations Secretariat Building.

7. On what island did Napoleon die?

8. Tokyo.

9. On what island was the American flag raised on Mount Suribachi?

ANSWERS:

1. Liberty Island

2. Oahu

3. Corsica

4. Galapagos Islands

5. Pitcairn

6. Manhattan

7. Saint Helena

8. Honshu

9. Iwo Jima