Union County requests summary judgment in civil rights lawsuit

Attorneys representing Union County, County Judge Mike Loftin and solid waste supervisor Jeff Orr are requesting a summary judgment in a civil rights lawsuit brought against the parties late last year.

Last December, former Union County employee Steven Charles, who is African-American, filed suit against the county in the Circuit Court of Union County, Division 6, claiming that the county discriminated against him due to his race, violating his rights under the state and U.S. constitutions.

The case was transferred to federal court in January and the local case was closed.

Charles requested a jury trial in the case; the county's motion for a summary judgment is asking the court to forego a trial in favor of a judgment for one of the parties and against the other.

Charles claims that in he was assigned a county-owned truck that "started shaking and pulling hard to the left" when he left the county shop on Dec. 9, 2020 to perform his work duties. The suit states that Charles returned to the shop with the truck several times, complained to supervisors about the problems with the vehicle and was repeatedly sent back out to work in the allegedly malfunctioning truck.

According to the county's attorneys, Charles was assigned on Dec. 9, 2020 to haul pea gravel from Hampton to El Dorado, as were several other county workers. After hauling one load of gravel, he went to the county road and maintenance shop and reported the issues with the truck to mechanic/shop supervisor Rudy Ruth, who inspected and test drove the truck and determined it was not malfunctioning, according to the request for summary judgement.

When Charles returned and complained of the same issues, Ruth inspected the truck again, agreed that it was "slightly pulling but was operational," and Charles left again in the truck, the county claims. He returned a third time and Ruth inspected the vehicle again, did not find the issues Charles complained about and told Charles he "could take the truck and run loads, or he could go home."

After the first or second inspection of the vehicle, Ruth did make an appointment for a front-end alignment on the truck, according to the county.

After leaving the shop after the third inspection, the county claims Charles parked a short distance away from the county shop for 34 minutes, then drove to a gas station on East Main Street and parked for an hour and 40 minutes. A local resident contacted Orr at around 4 p.m. to report a county truck being parked at the gas station for about two hours, and Orr determined -- based on the number of loads each worker hauled that day -- that it had been Charles parked there. Charles admitted to parking there as well, according to the county's attorneys.

The following day, another county worker used the same truck to haul two loads of gravel before it was delivered to Tucker's Truck Inc. for the front-end alignment, according to the county.

The county's attorneys note that Charles was replaced by an African-American woman and argues that Charles was not fired because of his race, but instead was fired for not performing his job. The attorneys also note that Arkansas is an "at will" employment state, and the county is entitled to fire anyone they choose for any reason so long as it does not violate civil rights protections enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Charles claims that the defendants violated both Title 42 of the U.S. Code and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act of 1993, causing him to lose wages and benefits and mental, emotional and physical suffering.

He is seeking "lost wages and benefits, front pay or reinstatement, designation as rehire-able, a positive reference, cleansing of his file, posting of this lawsuit and verdict, training, a monitor, and an apology, compensatory damages for mental, physical, and emotional suffering and embarrassment, punitive damages, for reasonable fees and costs, for other declaratory and injunctive relief, and for a jury trial on all matters so triable."

Charles' complaint was filed by Lucien Gillham of the Sutter & Gillham, P.L.L.C firm in Benton.

The county's motion for a summary judgment was filed by attorneys at the Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon and Galchus, P.C. firm in Little Rock.