Warriors QB shows out for Pittman

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains were on the sideline to watch Class of 2024 quarterback target Walker White on Friday night in Springdale, the night before the Razorbacks' game against Cincinnati.

White led the Little Rock Christian to a 49-14 road victory over Shiloh Christian by completing 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards, 3 touchdowns and rushing 8 times for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"They were talking how I did well," White said of Pittman and Loggains. "Just very complementary of me."

White, 6-4, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Wisconsin, TCU, Missouri, Virginia and others, while Alabama is showing strong interest.

He was told beforehand Pittman and Loggains would be at the game, but his concentration at the task at hand made him forget.

"Honestly after my first drive, as soon as I got out on the field, I forgot they were even there and then the second drive I saw Coach Pittman walking on the sidelines," White said. "I was really focused."

ESPN rates him as a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 195 overall recruit in the nation for his class. He said he was humbled to see Pittman and Loggains at the game.

"It meant a lot because Coach Pittman told me that was the first high school game he had ever been to as a head coach," White said. "So that was really an honor. That was really cool to hear."

The next day, White and his family visited the Hogs for their 31-24 victory over the Bearcats. He spoke with Pittman, Loggains and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles before the game.

"After a good win on Friday, it was just fun to get up there," he said. "Just hang with all of the coaches. They were really excited. The energy, it was electric. It was just fun to be up there to talk with Coach Pittman and see all the coaches again and watch the Hogs get a good win."

White is no stranger to Arkansas. His great-grandfather Harold "Greasy" Rees played football for the Razorbacks, his grandfather John Rees was a receiver from 1968-70, and his uncle John Aaron Rees played from 2005-2008.

His father, David, played golf at Arkansas in the early 1990s ,while his brother, John David, played receiver at Arkansas until transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in January. His brother, Zac, was an infielder for the Razorbacks' baseball team last year.

White's brothers Cooper and Zac are sophomores at the UA.

Prior to making it to Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, White and his family visited The Blessings Golf Club, the home of Arkansas men's and women's golf teams. He and his family was able to see father's plaque on the wall acknowledging him and others for being All Americans.

"That was cool. We were heading to the game and my dad stopped by there," White said. "He was wanting to show us something at the Blessings golf course and that plaque was up there. So it was cool to see him up there."

White plans to visit Ole Miss this weekend to see the Rebels play Central Arkansas and his brother. He also said he's hoping to visit other schools.

"We don't know yet, but I'm wanting to see LSU and Alabama, if they end up offering during the season," White said. "I would like to go to a game there. It would be fun to go to Florida as well, but we'll just have to see because we really don't have the schedule finalized. But it's hard because you can only go to so many games."

Earlier in the summer, White thought he might announce his college decision in December to help his school of choice recruit other top prospects. He's looking to push it back.

"I think it's going to be more January-March, take a few official visits after my junior year," he said.

