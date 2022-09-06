West Memphis man arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

A West Memphis man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old in June, police said.

An online jail roster indicates 18-year-old Kylond Jackson was taken into custody on Saturday and was charged with capital murder, first-degree battery, and terroristic act. He also faces unrelated aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the first degree charges.

According to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting near 741 N. 18th St. around 1:15 a.m. on June 17.

Officers said, before they could reach the scene, toddler Jadaka Jimmerson and his mother, Yolanda Bonds, had already arrived at a nearby hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The child died there, and his mother survived, according to the release.

Capt. Mose Walker said Jackson remained in Crittenden County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, awaiting a hearing. The investigation is ongoing.