Work at Texarkana airport advances

TEXARKANA -- With its exterior walls nearly complete, Texarkana Regional Airport's new passenger terminal could be finished by December.

Work on the roof is progressing, keeping construction on the 40,000-square-foot facility on track for a Dec. 1 finish, airport Director Paul Mehrlich reported during a recent airport board meeting.

Interior lighting, electrical and plumbing installations, and flooring could be added starting this month and completed by mid-November.

"We might be able to have a topping ceremony [to celebrate completion of basic building] by Dec. 1," Mehrlich said.

One of the final aspects of construction is the aircraft parking lot, which will cost about $4.7 million to build.

Before the discussion of the terminal, airport auditor Kelley Birdwell told board members that Texarkana Regional has 15 separate state and federal grants, most of them tied to the terminal project. Birdwell said the 2022 audit of airport finances was clean but suggested the airport hire additional accounting professionals to monitor dispensation of the grants.