2 WH, PB students visit Spain

Two local residents were part of a group from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who studied in Spain this summer.

Local students on the study abroad trip were Owen Haynes of White Hall and Torri Richardson of Pine Bluff.

Other students who attended the trip, all part of the Islam and Migration in Contemporary and Historical Spain course, included Steve Abouem, Armando Arellano, Madison Ellis, Scott Filek, Nicholas Junker, Kenedy Kuchinski, Misty Roberts, Alexander Shahegh and Isaac Thomas.

Rebecca Glazier, a professor in the School of Public Affairs, accompanied the students on the trip as their faculty adviser. The group spent 12 days in Spain visiting sites in Madrid, Toledo, Granada and Salobrena, according to a news release.

"Most of them had never been out of the country, and some hadn't even been on an airplane before," Glazier said. "I'm glad they were all able to come. We went deep and saw much more than just the top tourist attractions, and it was a unique experience that the students wouldn't have gotten by themselves or with a tour group."

One of the most significant activities was the opportunity to connect with a nonprofit organization centered in Spain called Arco Forum. It is run by refugees, mostly from Turkey, who have set up cultural programs and efforts to help other Muslim refugees integrate to Spain, according to the release.

"The students had a lot of fun, but the trip also opened their eyes to Islamophobia and prejudice in the country and around the world," Glazier said. "This event will be a good way to open that conversation here in Little Rock and ask what we can do better and how we can better connect with their community."