2022 turkey harvest data shows promise

With summer winding to a close, the results of the 2022 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission turkey hatch survey is shaping up. Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood appears optimistic about the results.

"A lot of our turkey hatch focus occurs during the months of June through August," Wood said. "We are still working through some of the data so everything is very preliminary but it appears our hatch is on par and possibly better than the last couple of years."

Hatch count is up from the all-time lows of 2015 through 2019, according to Wood.

"It being dryer in the spring during the last couple of years has helped poults survive their first few months. It was just wet enough to grow good brood cover but not so much that it threatened survival rates," said Wood.

"Often, young poults can't thermo-regulate. A lot of rain makes them more susceptible to hypothermia. And then in areas like the Delta flood plains, high water can flood out nesting habitat. Flood years can cause a complete bust in hatch," he said.

There is also the "wet hen" theory where a nesting hen, damp from constant rains, gives off a stronger odor making it easier for predators to locate the nest by it's scent.

"Good nesting habitat with adequate cover can still overcome predator passage by breaking up the hen's scent," Wood said.

He also discussed potential loss of nests and young poults to predators.

"In most cases we don't worry much about coyotes," he said.

He said his staff sees images on their game cameras of coyotes mingling in food plots with a flock of turkeys.

"Bobcats are a much more efficient predator than coyotes. Owls, hawks and snakes also take their toll. Rat snakes are the greatest threat to a clutch of eggs," Wood said.

"We rarely find a hog disturbing a clutch. Out of hundreds of nests observed, I've only ever seen one nest predated by hogs and that was because they had rooted up every piece of ground in the area. Hogs and turkeys tend to be in slightly different habitat during nesting season with hogs going to the lowlands while hens want to nest on higher, dryer ground," Wood said.

"Fire ants are not a factor either although they are often thought to be. I've seen only one or two nests predated by ants and then only after the nest was abandoned. It just doesn't appear to be as much of a factor as a lot of folks may think," he said.

Wood then elaborated on the 2022 spring harvest report.

"Our total harvest count is 7,583. That's an 8% increase over 2021. We expect to see a bump in harvest when there is good habitat. It's a slow but steady climb," he said.

For the fifth consecutive year, the highest count came from Union County, the largest county in the state land wise, according to officials.

"Union had 328 birds harvested, while Izard in second place had 246 and Fulton had 243 for the third spot," Wood said.

Last year saw an 18% decrease in harvest compared to 2020.

"We attribute that in large part to covid-related pressure put on the birds in 2020," Wood said. "There were more hunters in the woods with social distancing. Another factor contributing to the low 2021 harvest was it being preceded by four or five years of our lowest reproduction."

According to Wood, things are looking up. "We anticipate an up bump in harvest for 2023," he said. "It takes a few years to see the full result in harvest increase due to a good year's hatch. The second year after a hatch sees jakes becoming mature birds. In general, with long-term trends, a good hatch in 2022 should result in an even greater rise in harvest count in 2024."

Wood said research shows hunter harvest numbers have the least predatory effect on turkey populations. Habitat and predation from varmints have more to do with the overall decline in turkey numbers across southern states.

"At this point, reproduction looks pretty decent," he said. "We can't change things overnight in just one or two seasons. We have to keep chipping away moving in a positive direction."